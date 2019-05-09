Pregnant Christina Anstead Shares Before and After Makeup Snap: 'I've Been Feeling Crabby and Tired'

The Ansteads are here for one another — even on the bad days.

On Wednesday, pregnant HGTV star Christina Anstead shared a before-and-after selfie in the car — the first snapped while she was wearing no makeup, and the second taken after she had gotten all dolled up.

Though she looked gorgeous in both shots, Christina, 35, — who is due in the fall — admitted to feeling “crabby and tired” this week.

“Swipe right for this amazing before and after @pinkdustcosmetics transformation 😜…” she captioned the shot. “but in all seriousness I’ve been feeling crabby and tired this week. Grateful for my bestie for putting me together for work and our morning bi*** sessions that only besties would understand 👯‍♀️.”

Because she wasn’t feeling her best, her husband Ant was quick to cheer his wife up in the comments section.

“Um….. both 😍😍😍😍❤️ 🤤” he lovingly wrote, making it clear he finds his wife beautiful with or without makeup.

Back in April, the couple announced they are expecting a baby boy due in September. The news came after her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, accidentally revealed that Christina was pregnant in an interview with TMZ.

“Things are good today. She’s remarried, she’s actually pregnant — everybody knows that,” he said in the interview. “She’s having a son. My kids are super excited. I’m excited for her new chapter in life. They’re a great couple and I really do hope the best for them.”

In her own reveal on Instagram, Christina wrote, “It’s a boy 💙!! @ant_anstead, the kids and I are so excited! This blended family cannot wait to add our 5th child to the mix 🙌🏼!”

Christina shares two children with 37-year-old El Moussa — son Brayden James, 3½, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8 — while Ant, 40, is dad to son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex Louise.

The Flip or Flop star has been sharing updates throughout her pregnancy since the announcement. Just last week, she posted a photo of her 21-week bump, pointing out that her baby boy was at the time the size of a carrot.

“#21 weeks … had our big 20 week ultrasound yesterday – baby is healthy and moving around like crazy! 💙 fun fact according to baby center app- baby is the size of a 🥕(@ant_anstead loves these food comparisons 😜),” she captioned the photo.

Ant also joined in on the excitement, sharing a video of his wife’s 21-week ultrasound to Instagram last week.

“Baby scan day!!! 21 weeks tomorrow!!! And baby is looking great! 🙏🏻 ❤️🤗 proud of you @christinaanstead soon there will be FIVE 💙💙💙.” he wrote, finishing the caption by tagging his kids Archie and Amelie.

The baby growing isn’t the only thing Christina has been excited about as of late. The star also recently shared that she struggled with a “brutal” first trimester, but was feeling better.

“Maybe it’s my age (35 — considered a geriatric pregnancy 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄) lol … or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray … but yikes it really blindsided me,” she wrote last month.

The mom-to-be — who showed off her belly under a long-sleeved gray top — explained that she experienced “nausea, exhaustion” and “too many food aversions” but is “officially back to feeling somewhat normal” now.

“Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it’s here,” Christina added. “Thank you to my amazing husband for being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a little more cray than usual. We found out we were expecting after the honeymoon and I’m officially 15 weeks now.”

Before getting pregnant with her “miracle baby,” Christina struggled with infertility issues. Shortly after the birth of her son in 2015, she opened up about her difficult journey to get pregnant.

After going through two attempts at in vitro fertilization (IVF) — one of which resulted in a devastating miscarriage at eight weeks along — Christina finally got pregnant again via a third IVF treatment in 2014. “I had to be really strict,” she told PEOPLE in 2015 of her high-risk pregnancy.

“I had to do one full week in bed. For 13 weeks after that, I couldn’t go for a walk and couldn’t lift anything over a gallon of milk,” she said. “At around six weeks pregnant I started spotting, so I thought that we lost the baby again.”

But despite the scare, she later gave birth to Brayden via emergency cesarean section.