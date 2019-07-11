Pregnant Christina Anstead Shows Off Her 31-Week Baby Bump and Reveals She Has Gained 22 Lbs.

Nine weeks to go until Christina Anstead meets her baby boy!

The Christina on the Coast star, 36, is bumping along at 31 weeks pregnant, showing off her baby belly under a pink patterned maxi dress in a photo she posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

In her caption, Christina shared that she had a “great day filming” her show, and would be beginning her maternity leave in three weeks’ time.

“Finishing up the nursery over the weekend (I’ll post pics soon) — already feeling those nesting vibes which means not sleeping great,” the mom-to-be continued in her caption.

“Up 22 lbs so even my big gym pants are tight and maxi dresses are a must. Oh the joys 🤰🏼😂,” she added, concluding with the hashtag, “#31weekspregnant.”

Christina’s husband Ant Anstead couldn’t resist chiming in with a sweet compliment for his glowing wife, writing, “The prettiest EVER 😍❤️🔥🔥”

On July 30 — three months after announcing that she and Ant, 40, are expecting their first child together — Christina celebrated her baby shower at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California.

The Flip or Flop star was honored at a “boho baby shower of [her] dreams” for her son on the way, hosted by her “bestie/publicist Cassie” — which she told PEOPLE was “such a dreamy day.”

In attendance at the shower were 24 close friends and family members including Christina’s 8½-year-old daughter Taylor Reese, her mother Laurie Haack and sister Carly Haack, as well as her grandmother, cousin and aunt — plus a surprise appearance from Ant at the end!

“[Son Brayden James‘] highlight was the blue donuts; he was constantly scoping the dessert bar,” Christina joked to PEOPLE of her 3½-year-old younger child. “Baby Anstead is so blessed to enter into such a loving family — we all can’t wait to meet him!”

Image zoom Christina and Ant Anstead Justin Coit

Christina celebrated her 36th birthday on Tuesday, when Ant — whom she wed in a surprise ceremony at their home in December — dedicated a sweet Instagram tribute to her, posting a photo gallery of them driving together in a vintage car, cuddling on a boat dock, sticking their heads in a carnival cut-out, donning face masks and more.

“You make everything seem so effortless, yet I know how incredibly hard you work! Funny, talented, loving, caring, sweet, cheeky, an unbelievable mummy to 4, and the world’s best wifey!” Ant’s message read.

The pair have blended their families, which include the pregnant star’s two children (whom she shares with ex husband Tarek El Moussa) and the British television star’s kids from a previous marriage: Archie, 12, and Amelie, 15.

“You changed me in so many ways, I’m so blessed and so grateful to do this life with you! I love you!” Ant added in his heartfelt birthday message.