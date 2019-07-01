See Pregnant Christina Anstead's Sweetest Bump Pics

Christina Anstead is expecting her third child, her first with new husband Ant Anstead
By Kate Hogan and Carmen DiPippo
July 01, 2019 05:46 PM

1 of 15

Baby on Board

Christina Anstead/Instagram

After announcing the news that she and husband Ant Anstead are expecting their first child together — each has two children from previous marriages — Christina shared her first bump pic on March 26, telling followers she found out she was expecting on her honeymoon. Also in the caption: the revelation that the first trimester was “brutal!”

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Staying Healthy

Christina Anstead/Instagram

“Thousand steps workout with the hubby” was how the mom-to-be kept moving on April 7.

3 of 15

Anxiously Waiting

Christina Anstead/Instagram

Christina and Ant, and their four combined children Amelie, Archie, Taylor and Brayden revealed the sex of the new baby with balloons and confetti on April 12

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

It's a Boy!

Christina Anstead/Instagram

“This blended family cannot wait to add our 5th child to the mix,” Christina captioned a shot of the big news.

Advertisement

5 of 15

Easter Vibes

Christina Anstead/Instagram

Christina and children Taylor and Brayden (plus baby boy!) joined Ant at The Congregational Church in Yorba Linda, California, on Easter. 

6 of 15

Halfway There

Christina Anstead/Instagram

Anstead announced she was halfway through her pregnancy on April 25, standing in front of angel wings provided by Ant and daughter Amelie. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

Happy and Healthy

Christina Anstead/Instagram

Post-20 week ultrasound, Christina reported that her baby is healthy and “moving around like crazy.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

Gang's All Here!

Justin Coit

“I love all the fun chaos and a full house,” Christina told PEOPLE in an exclusive May chat with her growing family. “I always thought I would only have two and now I’ll have five!”

Advertisement

9 of 15

The Mommy-of-Five To Be

Justin Coit

“Baby Anstead is so blessed to enter into such a loving family,” she added in June. “We all can’t wait to meet him!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

Bumps in the Road

Ant Anstead/Instagram

Ant posted this picture of his wife on Instagram while out for a mid-May stroll after they stumbled upon this rather appropriate sign. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

Sweet Stroll

Splash News

The pair took a more glamorous walk days later in Los Angeles, Christina’s bump perfectly framed by her floral-print dress.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

Resting Up

Ant Anstead/Instagram

The couple took a babymoon to Sedona, Arizona, in June, and took time to relax at the L’Auberge de Sedona resort. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

Home Stretch

Christina Anstead/Instagram

“June has been a crazy month for this family,” the mom-to-be wrote toward the end of the month, sharing a 29-week pic. “[Daughter Taylor Reese, 8½] had tonsil surgery — her recovery was rough (luckily after 3 weeks she’s all healed up!), @ant_anstead tore his bicep and had to have surgery (ouch!) and Tay & [son Brayden James, 3½] got some not so fun virus that’s going around … needless to say … June and it’s gloom are almost over and we are ready for July ☀️ .”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

Showered with Love

Erik Voake/Getty Images for HGTV

Christina and Ant celebrated baby boy in late June at a shower thrown by her friends. “It was such a dreamy day. Amazing friends, weather, decor and food … what more could a girl ask for?!” she wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Parents

All Topics in Parents

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.