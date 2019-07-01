Baby on Board
After announcing the news that she and husband Ant Anstead are expecting their first child together — each has two children from previous marriages — Christina shared her first bump pic on March 26, telling followers she found out she was expecting on her honeymoon. Also in the caption: the revelation that the first trimester was “brutal!”
Staying Healthy
“Thousand steps workout with the hubby” was how the mom-to-be kept moving on April 7.
Anxiously Waiting
Christina and Ant, and their four combined children Amelie, Archie, Taylor and Brayden revealed the sex of the new baby with balloons and confetti on April 12.
It's a Boy!
“This blended family cannot wait to add our 5th child to the mix,” Christina captioned a shot of the big news.
Easter Vibes
Christina and children Taylor and Brayden (plus baby boy!) joined Ant at The Congregational Church in Yorba Linda, California, on Easter.
Halfway There
Anstead announced she was halfway through her pregnancy on April 25, standing in front of angel wings provided by Ant and daughter Amelie.
Happy and Healthy
Post-20 week ultrasound, Christina reported that her baby is healthy and “moving around like crazy.”
Gang's All Here!
“I love all the fun chaos and a full house,” Christina told PEOPLE in an exclusive May chat with her growing family. “I always thought I would only have two and now I’ll have five!”
The Mommy-of-Five To Be
“Baby Anstead is so blessed to enter into such a loving family,” she added in June. “We all can’t wait to meet him!”
Bumps in the Road
Ant posted this picture of his wife on Instagram while out for a mid-May stroll after they stumbled upon this rather appropriate sign.
Sweet Stroll
The pair took a more glamorous walk days later in Los Angeles, Christina’s bump perfectly framed by her floral-print dress.
Resting Up
The couple took a babymoon to Sedona, Arizona, in June, and took time to relax at the L’Auberge de Sedona resort.
Home Stretch
“June has been a crazy month for this family,” the mom-to-be wrote toward the end of the month, sharing a 29-week pic. “[Daughter Taylor Reese, 8½] had tonsil surgery — her recovery was rough (luckily after 3 weeks she’s all healed up!), @ant_anstead tore his bicep and had to have surgery (ouch!) and Tay & [son Brayden James, 3½] got some not so fun virus that’s going around … needless to say … June and it’s gloom are almost over and we are ready for July ☀️ .”
Showered with Love
Christina and Ant celebrated baby boy in late June at a shower thrown by her friends. “It was such a dreamy day. Amazing friends, weather, decor and food … what more could a girl ask for?!” she wrote on Instagram.