Almost There! Pregnant Christina Anstead Bares Her 34-Week Baby Bump in Sexy Black Two-Piece

Image zoom Christina Anstead Christina Anstead/Instagram

Christina Anstead is officially in her last full calendar month of pregnancy!

The Christina on the Coast and Flip or Flop star, 36, is due to give birth to her third child and second son — her first baby with husband Ant Anstead — next month. And in her latest Instagram Story updates, she’s giving her followers a full view of her 34-week baby bump.

“This week, the baby is the size of a coconut,” Christina captioned the mirror selfie, which depicted the mom-to-be in a bathroom, wearing only a black two-piece ensemble resembling underwear or a bikini.

The following snapshot, of her most recent ultrasound, gave an adorable glimpse of her baby boy in utero — with his hand covering his eyes but his mouth and nose fully visible.

“No photos please,” Christina wrote atop the image, adding the hashtag, “#babyanstead.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Christina Anstead's ultrasound Christina Anstead/Instagram

Image zoom Christina (L) and Ant Anstead Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Discovery Channel

RELATED: Ant Anstead Celebrates Wife Christina Ahead of Flip or Flop Premiere: “Proud Hubby”

Christina and Ant, 40, were photographed out on a date night last week, hitting the red carpet at the premiere of Discovery’s Serengeti in Beverly Hills.

The expectant mom showed off her growing baby bump in a black, long-sleeved patterned dress paired with black heels, while Ant matched her in a black button-down shirt and jeans.

On her Instagram Story, the star joked that she was “dressed like a leopard because it’s the only thing that fit.”

Ant and Christina’s son on the way is the couple’s first child together, while Christina shares son Brayden James, 3½, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also a father to son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex Louise.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Christina Anstead Celebrates Baby Shower Ahead of Welcoming Her Third Child

The countdown is officially on for the parents-to-be, who celebrated their baby boy on the way at a gorgeous shower and have his “boho” nursery all ready to go.

Last month, Christina showed off her baby belly at 31 weeks pregnant, wearing a long pink patterned dress in a photograph she posted to Instagram.

“Up 22 lbs so even my big gym pants are tight and maxi dresses are a must. Oh the joys 🤰🏼😂,” she captioned the shot — and Ant couldn’t resist chiming in with a sweet compliment for his wife, writing, “The prettiest EVER 😍❤️🔥🔥”

Flip or Flop season 8 premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.