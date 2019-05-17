Road-Warrior Mama! Pregnant Christina Anstead Shows Off Her Baby Belly Next to a 'Bump' Sign

Christina Anstead is enjoying the fruits of her (soon-to-be) labor!

The Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast star is 23 weeks pregnant with a baby boy — her third child, and first with husband Ant Anstead — and the dad-to-be used the occasion to liken his son on the way to a sweet tropical treat.

“We get these really cool weekly updates based on fruit! Today he’s a MANGO,” Anstead captioned a Thursday photograph of his wife, 35, cradling her bump during an outdoor walk.

Visible behind Christina? A street sign appropriately reading “BUMP,” which the couple couldn’t resist stopping next to in order to snap a photo.

“Out on a stroll and well … we thought it was FUNNY 😂😂🤗😍,” wrote Anstead, 40. “@christinaanstead is growing!”

Christina announced in late March that she and Ant, who married in December, are expecting their first baby together in September.

“@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️,” the star posted alongside a snapshot of herself holding out an ultrasound photo while hugging her husband.

Days after her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa accidentally announced she is expecting a baby boy, Christina confirmed the news herself on Instagram with a photo of the big reveal that included her son Brayden James, 3½, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8½, plus Ant’s son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15.

“It’s a boy 💙!! @ant_anstead, the kids and I are so excited! This blended family cannot wait to add our 5th child to the mix,” she captioned the group snapshot.

Christina has kept fans abreast of her pregnancy milestones on social media, sharing snapshots of her belly as her baby boy grows.

“#21 weeks … had our big 20 week ultrasound yesterday — baby is healthy and moving around like crazy! 💙,” she captioned a bathroom-mirror selfie on May 2.

“Fun fact according to baby center app — baby is the size of a 🥕 (@ant_anstead loves these food comparisons 😜),” she ribbed her beau.