'Home Stretch!' Pregnant Christina Anstead Shares Photo of Her 29-Week Baby Bump

Christina Anstead‘s baby boy will be here before she knows it!

The Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast star, 35, is 29 weeks along in her pregnancy with her third child and first with husband Ant Anstead, she shared on Instagram Thursday alongside a photo showing off her baby bump.

For the outdoor photo op, Christina wears a long-sleeved gray top and black leggings, cradling her belly as she looks down.

“June has been a crazy month for this family,” the mom-to-be wrote. “[Daughter Taylor Reese, 8½] had tonsil surgery — her recovery was rough (luckily after 3 weeks she’s all healed up!), @ant_anstead tore his bicep and had to have surgery (ouch!) and Tay & [son Brayden James, 3½] got some not so fun virus that’s going around … needless to say … June and it’s gloom are almost over and we are ready for July ☀️ .”

“Officially #29weekspregnant and dealing with some major heartburn 🥵 … but we are in the home stretch,” Christina continued, concluding her caption, “Time to start preparing the nursery 👏🏼💙.”

The HGTV star and her husband of six months are expecting their baby boy this September. He will join Christina’s two children from her previous marriage to Tarek El Moussa, while Ant is also a father to son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex Louise.

Christina and Ant, 40, enjoyed a “magical” babymoon in Arizona earlier this month, where they stayed at the L’Auberge de Sedona resort and took in the stunning sights.

“LOVING our #bucketlist trip / baby moon in spiritual Sedona. … this place is truly special … @laubergesedona is magical and peaceful at the same time. Just had dinner at the most romantic restaurant creekside. Can’t wait to explore the vortex trails tomorrow,” Christina captioned a photo of herself and Ant at dinner.

“Sedona is literally MAGICAL!!! If you are seeking to chill and raise your vibration, it’s here!” the father-to-be captioned his set of hiking photos and video footage on Instagram.

Christina also took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share some of the “joys” of being in her third trimester, posting a screen shot from the BabyCenter app that reported common symptoms of “gas and bloating,” “hemorrhoids” and “lightheadedness.”

But at least Dad is comfortable! Last week, Christina caught her English-television-star husband using her beloved pregnancy pillow — and the couple posted the hilarious details on Instagram.

“The moment @christinaanstead got this pregnancy pillow I’ve been MAD at her!! Hubby replaced by a pillow!” Ant wrote alongside his photo, where he could be seen hugging his wife’s pillow and their dog Cashie as his face was comfortably buried in the cushion’s crevice.

“We have joked about the pillow for weeks with me hiding it all over the house! Then yesterday I had an operation to re attach my torn biceps, and guess what,” he continued, before adding, “THIS PILLOW IS EPIC and so stolen.”