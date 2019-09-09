Christina Anstead Shares Photo of Baby Hudson in Car Seat, Announces They're Finally Going Home

Baby Hudson London is going home!

After giving birth to her third child — and first with husband Ant Anstead — on Friday, Sept. 6, Christina Anstead and her new baby boy have left the hospital.

Christina, 36, shared the exciting news on her Instagram Stories on Monday, writing, “Time to go home,” and tagging Hoag Health Center in Newport Beach.

“We had the most amazing hospital experience… doctors, nurses, entire staff — all incredible.”

The Flip or Flop star then shared a sweet photo of little Hudson in a tiny car seat on his way home. In the shot, Christina can be seen smiling at the newborn, who flashed an adorable pout.

Since welcoming Hudson into the world, Christina and Ant haven’t had much sleep.

On Saturday, Ant tweeted, “I always wanted to know what 12 minutes of sleep feels like.”

“Now I know! Morning Hudson… ☺️❤️😍,” he wrote.

Image zoom christina anstead instagram

Image zoom Christina Anstead and baby Hudson London christina anstead instagram

Sharing a screenshot of the playful tweet on Instagram, he added that he’d need some extra help feeling awake, writing, “Someone bring me ALL the coffee.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Although the couple, who tied the knot during a surprise ceremony in December 2018, may not have gotten much rest, little Hudson did!

After re-posting a screenshot of her husband’s tweet, Christina shared a sweet image of their baby boy fast asleep at the hospital.

RELATED: See Pregnant Christina Anstead’s Sweetest Bump Pics

“At least somebody is sleeping,” she wrote alongside the image, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

“Hospital Mornings with this guy,” she continued, adding a blue heart emoji and tagging her husband in the snapshot.

The couple announced the happy news with a series of adorable Instagram posts.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! 💙 Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long,” she wrote.

“Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!” the new dad added in his own post.

Christina shares son Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also father to son Archie, 13, and daughter Amelie, 16, with his ex Louise.

“It’s so amazing that we get to raise a child together,” Christina told PEOPLE earlier this summer. “All of the kids are so excited. I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two, and now I’ll have five!”

Image zoom Christina Anstead Michael Kovac/Getty Images

El Moussa also expressed excitement over his ex-wife’s new bundle of joy.

“My Baby girl had her first soccer game of the season today…and she scored!!!” he wrote alongside a video of himself and Taylor, who had just scored her first soccer goal of the season. “I’m sooo excited that soccer is back!!! It’s so much fun to watch her play and cheer her on!! This little girl right here makes daddy so proud! She works so hard!”

RELATED: Pregnant Christina Anstead on Why She Plans to Have a C-Section: ‘Going to Be Another Big Boy’

“She got to meet her new brother Hudson yesterday and she was thrilled!!!” he continued, adding that he “can’t wait to meet the little guy also!”

El Moussa went on to joke that he might be willing to look after Hudson — for a price. “If Christina and Ant pay well I may baby sit 😎,” he wrote.