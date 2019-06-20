Christina Anstead Shares Hilarious Snap of Husband Ant's Newfound Love for Her Pregnancy Pillow

Christina Anstead is sharing photograph evidence that her husband Ant Anstead is just as in love with her pregnancy pillow as she is.

The pregnant HGTV star, 35, caught the father-to-be using her beloved accessory and the couple posted the hilarious moment on Instagram Thursday.

“The moment @christinaanstead got this pregnancy pillow I’ve been MAD at her!! Hubby replaced by a pillow!” Ant wrote alongside the photo, where he can be seen hugging his wife’s pillow and their dog Cashie as his face is comfortably buried in the pillow’s crevice.

“We have joked about the pillow for weeks with me hiding it all over the house! Then yesterday I had an operation to re attach my torn biceps, and guess what,” he said, before adding, “THIS PILLOW IS EPIC and so stolen.”

Christina captioned the same photograph on her Instagram Story, “Poor hubby @ant_anstead,” adding, “Jacked my [pregnancy] pillow.”

Ant, 40, adorably noted at the end of his caption, “She woke me laughing so loud taking this picture.”

The Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast star happily announced her pregnancy in March.

Their baby boy on the way is the couple’s first child together, while Christina also shares son Brayden James, 3½, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8½, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also a father to son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex Louise.

Also on Thursday, the mom-to-be shared the latest update on her pregnancy while at an ultrasound appointment with her daughter Taylor.

“Celebrating the beginning of the third trimester with a 4d ultrasound,” she captioned a selfie on her Instagram Story, along with the hashtag “#homestretch.”

Christina also shared the 28-week sonogram photo of baby Anstead, which showed his facial features as well as his arm and hand.

The parents-to-be recently celebrated their babymoon with a romantic trip to Sedona, Arizona, where they hiked and even bumped into new parents Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham.