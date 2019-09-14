'Exhausted Mama' Christina Anstead Enjoys First Outing with Son Hudson After Giving Birth

Christina Anstead is back on the town!

After giving birth to her third child — and first with husband Ant Anstead — Hudson London, on Sept. 6, Anstead took her newborn on his first outing to a soccer game on Saturday to watch daughter Taylor Reese, 9, take the field.

The Christina on the Coast and Flip or Flop star, 36, documented the special moment on Instagram with a photo after the game.

“Our first outing was a success. 👏🏼Hudson slept, Tay scored! ⚽️♥️,” Christina captioned the picture of herself posing with her two children.

While Christina and Taylor smiled for the picture, baby Hudson was sound asleep.

The mother of three also posted a sweet video to her Instagram Story of the moment her daughter scored a goal.

The clip shows Taylor running off the field, excited after her goal, to hug her mother as Christina said, “I love you.”

The night before the outing, Christina posted another candid photo to her Story, revealing some of her post-pregnancy struggles.

“One week old Hudson + One exhausted mama,” she wrote over the photo holding the sleeping newborn in bed. “Dark circles, dark roots, sore boobs, healing C-section” but “worth it all for this sweet baby boy,” she added.

The couple announced the arrival of Hudson London with a series of adorable Instagram posts.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! 💙 Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long,” she wrote.

“Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!” the new dad added in his own post.

Christina shares son Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also father to son Archie, 13, and daughter Amelie, 16, with his ex Louise.

“It’s so amazing that we get to raise a child together,” Christina told PEOPLE earlier this summer. “All of the kids are so excited. I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two, and now I’ll have five!”