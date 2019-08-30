Pregnant Christina Anstead on Why She Plans to Have a C-Section: 'Going to Be Another Big Boy'

Christina Anstead‘s new bundle of joy is almost here!

The Flip or Flop star revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that she’s started the “one week countdown” until her scheduled cesarean section.

Anstead, 36, is expecting her third child, her first with husband Ant Anstead. The HGTV star shares her two children — daughter Taylor, 9 next month, and son Brayden James, 4 — with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

“Here we go @ant_anstead … our world is about to get rocked — in all the best ways of course. 👶🏻,” Anstead began her lengthy Instagram post. “One week until my scheduled c-section.”

“I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally,” she explained, adding that Brayden weighed 8 lbs., 13 oz. when he was born. “I really don’t feel comfortable trying to go down that route again.”

“Based on ultrasound measurements we think this is going to be another big boy so this is the direction we’ve decided to take,” Anstead shared. “The nursery is ready, the kids are back in school, I’m not sleeping, irritable and uncomfortable. I’m definitely ready to be done and to meet our little man. One week countdown.”

The Christina on the Coast star has been documenting her pregnancy for fans on social media, recently sharing a mirror selfie of her 35-week baby bump on Instagram, playfully telling her husband in the caption that it’s “time to pick a baby name.”

Days earlier, Anstead shared a bikini pic of her 34-week bump. “This week, the baby is the size of a coconut,” she wrote in the caption.

The parents-to-be married in a surprise wedding at their home in Newport Beach in December 2018, and celebrated their new addition with a baby shower at the Balboa Bay Resort in late June.

“So grateful for my bestie/publicist Cassie for hosting the boho baby shower of my dreams,” Anstead previously told PEOPLE of the special day. “It was such a dreamy day. Amazing friends, weather, decor and food … what more could a girl ask for?!”

In attendance at the shower were 24 close friends and family members including Anstead’s daughter Taylor, her mother Laurie Haack and sister Carly Haack, as well as her grandmother, cousin and aunt.

“Baby Anstead is so blessed to enter into such a loving family — we all can’t wait to meet him!” Anstead told PEOPLE.