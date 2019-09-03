Christina Anstead Enjoys Pool Day and Relaxes on a Floatie as Due Date Approaches

Christina Anstead is soaking up some sun before the arrival of her new baby!

The Flip or Flop star spent her Labor Day lounging in the pool with husband Ant Anstead and her two children — daughter Taylor, 9 next month, and son Brayden James, 4 — who she shares with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

While Taylor and Brayden played on the slide, Christina, 36, lounged on a pink pool float wearing a black bikini and baseball cap.

The reality star, who is expecting her first child with Ant, showed off her pregnant belly in a series of Instagram Stories from the sweet family pool day, as she prepares her scheduled cesarean section less than a week away. In one of the sweet snaps, Brayden can be seen sitting on Ant’s back as they slide into the pool together.

On Friday, Christina first revealed to followers that she started the “one week countdown” for the birth of her baby boy.

“Here we go @ant_anstead … our world is about to get rocked — in all the best ways of course. 👶🏻,” Christina began her lengthy Instagram post. “One week until my scheduled c-section.”

“I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally,” she explained, adding that Brayden weighed 8 lbs., 13 oz. when he was born. “I really don’t feel comfortable trying to go down that route again.”

“Based on ultrasound measurements we think this is going to be another big boy so this is the direction we’ve decided to take,” she shared. “The nursery is ready, the kids are back in school, I’m not sleeping, irritable and uncomfortable. I’m definitely ready to be done and to meet our little man. One week countdown.”

The Christina on the Coast star has been documenting her pregnancy for fans on social media, recently sharing a bikini pic of her then 34-week baby bump.

The parents-to-be married in a surprise wedding at their Newport Beach home in December 2018 and celebrated their new addition with a baby shower at the Balboa Bay Resort this June.

In attendance at the shower were 24 close friends and family members including Christina’s daughter Taylor, her mother, Laurie Haack, her sister, Carly Haack, and her grandmother, cousin and aunt.

“Baby Anstead is so blessed to enter into such a loving family,” Christina recently told PEOPLE. “We all can’t wait to meet him!”