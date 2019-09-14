Christina Anstead Eats Her Placenta 1 Week After Welcoming Son Hudson: 'First Time I've Tried It'

Christina Anstead is welcoming postpartum life with open arms!

The HGTV star, who recently welcomed her son with husband Ant Anstead, revealed on her Instagram Stories on Friday that she decided to eat her placenta for the very first time in pill-form.

“First time I’ve tried it — and I think these placenta encapsulation [pills] are working 🎉💕” the mother of three, 36, wrote beneath the photo of her pink container of gray placenta pills.

In the background of the shot, Christina and Ant’s little boy, Hudson London, can be seen snoozing in his bassinet.

Christina joins a long list of stars, including Chrissy Teigen, Nikki Reed, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Katherine Heigl and Hilary Duff, who have all opened up about and sworn by consuming their placenta after birth.

Some have consumed the pregnancy organ through encapsulation like Christina, while others have opted to cook theirs or drink it in a form of a smoothie — in part to stave off postpartum depression.

Though some research claims the practice is beneficial, Dr. Sara Swift, an OB-GYN in Green Bay, Wisconsin, previously weighed in on the matter and told PEOPLE that placenta eating “gets a big fat no from me.”

“There is no proven scientific evidence that placentophagy is beneficial — no increase in breastmilk production, as it can actually have the opposite effect, and no benefit in mood, etc. — all the benefits are thought to be placebo effects,” she said.

Image zoom Christina Anstead Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Christina and Ant, 40, announced last week that they had welcomed their first child together in a series of adorable Instagram posts.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! 💙 Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long,” the Flip or Flop star wrote.

“Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!” the new dad added in his own post.

Since then, the pair have been documenting their new life with their little one, in addition to their children from previous relationships.

Christina shares son Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also father to son Archie, 13, and daughter Amelie, 16, with his ex Louise.

A day after Hudson’s birth, Christina shared an adorable snap of her two children excitedly meeting their little brother for the first time.

“Perfectly captured candid moment of Tay and Bray meeting baby Hudson yesterday- just a little excited,” she wrote.

Ant also joked about not getting any sleep with a newborn and tweeted, “I always wanted to know what 12 minutes of sleep feels like. Now I know! Morning Hudson… ☺️❤️😍”

Sharing a screenshot of the playful tweet on Instagram, he added that he’d need some extra help feeling awake, writing, “Someone bring me ALL the coffee.”

On Monday, Christina revealed that she and Ant were finally bringing their baby home from the hospital.

Sharing the exciting news on her Instagram Stories, the mother of three wrote, “Time to go home,” and tagged Hoag Health Center in Newport Beach.

“We had the most amazing hospital experience… doctors, nurses, entire staff — all incredible,” she added.