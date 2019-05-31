Pregnant Christina Anstead Asks for Recovery Advice as Daughter Taylor, 8½, Gets Her Tonsils Out

Image zoom Christina Anstead's daughter Taylor Christina Anstead/Instagram. Inset: Noel Vasquez/Getty

Christina Anstead might soon be a mother of three, but she’s still navigating uncharted waters from time to time. Her current hill to climb? A tonsillectomy for her 8½-year-old daughter Taylor Reese.

On Friday, the pregnant Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast star, 35, shared a snapshot of her older child to Instagram, which showed Taylor smiling and clutching two plush toys from a hospital bed ahead of her procedure.

“Going in for her tonsil surgery😣. Any advice for tonsil recovery besides lots of popsicles and rest? Nervous parents over here 😓,” Christina captioned the photograph.

“Don’t skip a dose of the medication she’s given even if she’s sleeping; the first 3 days are the worst,” one fan commented. “She will do great!”

Another advised the star to “go to dollar store and buy lots of cheap ‘prizes’ and wrap each one. Every time she drinks 8oz of something, let her open one. Day 3-4 is the hardest!”

Taylor’s stepsister Amelie, 15, chimed in on the comments section with a sweet, “Good luck tay love you lots!!💓💓” and Amelie’s dad Ant Anstead wrote, “Good luck Tay!!! ❤️❤️ Ice cream is waiting x”

Multiple users were quick to reply to the British television personality, 40, saying that Taylor’s mom and stepdad should make sure her post-op frozen treats are dairy-free.

“The ice cream 🍦 needs to be only water based, not milk based, to prevent an infection (bacteria grows in milk),” one wrote while a second added, “Ice cream sometimes makes you cough. Which can cause bleeding 😦 “

Following a tonsillectomy, Mayo Clinic recommends eating “bland foods that are easy to swallow,” like broth or applesauce, adding that “foods such as ice cream and pudding can be added to the diet if they’re tolerated.”

Christina recently chatted with PEOPLE about her “miracle baby” boy on on the way — and how her daughter sensed she was pregnant right from the get-go.

While the third-time mom-to-be admitted she didn’t want to tell her kids about the pregnancy during the first trimester because of the increased “risk” of something going awry, she started showing “really early” this time around, and Taylor knew something was up immediately.

“She was looking at me, and she kind of rubbed my stomach and gave me a weird look,” the HGTV star recalled. “So when I finally did tell her, she was like, ‘I knew it! I keep telling you! It felt different!’ “