Christina Anstead Celebrates Daughter's Birthday at Paris-Themed Bash amid Split from Husband Ant

"Taylor was supposed to go to Paris with Tarek's mom and step dad — but because of circumstances we brought Paris to us," Christina Anstead shared

Christina Anstead is saying, "Oui!" to daughter Taylor Reese's love of travel!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Balloons in pink, white and gold filled the outdoor space that also included long tables for guests (complete with mini Eiffel Towers at each place setting), custom macarons, lots of pink roses, a pink-and-white cake decorated with a Parisian scene — and even a faux bakery storefront that read, "BOULANGERIE D'TAYLOR."

"Happy 10th Birthday to my sweet , smart, beautiful girl," Christina began in her heartfelt caption. "Taylor you light up my life and challenge me in all the best ways. Not a day goes by where you don't tell me how much you love me and hug me tight. I 🙏🏼we always have this tight bond. I LOVE being your mama. You are so fun to be around and I love how you always keep me on my toes. 10 years with you has been everything to me. I love you!!!"

Image zoom Christina Anstead and daughter Taylor Caitlin Alohilani Photography / www.caitlinalohilani.com

She went on to explain of the inspiration behind the theme that her daughter with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa "was supposed to go to Paris with Tarek's mom and step dad — but because of circumstances we brought Paris to us."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Taylor El Moussa's birthday party Caitlin Alohilani Photography / www.caitlinalohilani.com

Image zoom Taylor El Moussa's birthday party Caitlin Alohilani Photography / www.caitlinalohilani.com

Image zoom Taylor El Moussa Caitlin Alohilani Photography / www.caitlinalohilani.com

Image zoom Taylor El Moussa's birthday party Caitlin Alohilani Photography / www.caitlinalohilani.com

Image zoom Ant Anstead and stepdaughter Taylor Ant Anstead/Instagram

While Ant, 41, wasn't pictured in Christina's photos, he did share a pair of silly snapshots of himself and his stepdaughter to his Instagram Story — which was re-posted by Tarek, 39.

"TEN! And has perfected the perfect pinkie," he wrote on top of the post, which showed Taylor drinking from a mug emblazoned with the Union Jack flag — a nod to Ant's English background. "Stay just as cool, funny and sassy! Happy birthday TayTay! Love you!!"

Christina announced her split from Ant on Friday, revealing that the two "made the difficult decision to separate" after less than two years of marriage.

The Christina on the Coast star — who welcomed now-1-year-old son Hudson London with Ant in September 2019 — announced the news of their breakup in a statement posted to her Instagram account.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Christina wrote. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

The pair began dating in October 2017 and tied the knot more than a year later in a secret "winter wonderland" wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California, in December 2018.

Ant had some kind words for his wife less than two weeks before she announced their split, calling her a "beautiful mummy" to their son in a post celebrating his first birthday.

"You are our miracle baby, the perfect blend of your beautiful mummy and this Brit dad! We love you so much! Today we celebrate you!" the Wheelers Dealers host captioned his post, added a smiling emoji with hearts beside "mummy," referring to the HGTV star.

The sweet message was shared alongside a gallery of photos and videos of Hudson including some from what looked like a father-son birthday celebration at the beach. Christina didn't appear in the beach snaps, but liked the post and was pictured in several throwback photos of their blended family.