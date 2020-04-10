Christina Anstead on Co-Parenting with Ex Tarek El Moussa amid COVID-19: We're a 'United Front'

Image zoom Justin Coit

When it comes to co-parenting their two children, Christina Anstead and her ex Tarek El Moussa have it down pat, even amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is requiring social distancing.

“Tarek and I split four years ago. That’s a long time. When there are tough times like these, all of a sudden we’re totally a unified front and talk and email multiple times a day,” the HGTV star, 36, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE.

The former couple, whose divorce was finalized in January 2018, share 4½-year-old son Brayden James and daughter Taylor Reese, 9½. And ultimately, their focus is, ” ‘What’s best for the kids?’ ” Anstead says. “It’s good we’re on the same page — otherwise it would be a mess!”

While they’ve both moved on with other people (she married husband Ant Anstead in December 2018, while El Moussa, 38, is dating Selling Sunset‘s Heather Rae Young), they still work together filming their hit series Flip or Flop.

“Work is going really well,” says Anstead. “We’re on a break right now, obviously, with everything that’s happening, but prior to that it was great. We’re filming season 9, which seems crazy! Who would have thought? But our crew, everyone, we’re all very close.”

Anstead’s latest project is a departure from home renovation roots. The Christina on the Coast star’s new book The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move, and Feed Your Soul (co-written with celeb nutritionist Cara Clark) chronicles her health journey.

“Since Flip or Flop aired in 2013, people really weren’t asking me, like, ‘Hey, what paint color is that?’ or, ‘Where’d you get that cabinet?’ ” Anstead tells PEOPLE. “It was more, ‘How do you stay healthy? How do you balance work life with the kids? What are you eating during the day?’ ”

“So it was kind of always in the back of my mind,” she reveals of the book.

Her goal with her new tome, says the mother of three (who also shares son Hudson London, 7 months, with her husband), is that she “wanted to provide people with information that’s helped me along the way.”

“I dive into autoimmune issues and naturopathic doctors and meditation crystals,” Anstead says. “And then also workouts and a variety of recipes.”

The Wellness Remodel is available on Tuesday.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.