Pregnant Christina Anstead Celebrates Baby Shower Ahead of Welcoming Her Third Child

Christina Anstead is ready for baby number three!

Three months after announcing that she and husband Ant Anstead were expecting their first child together, the 35-year-old Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast star celebrated her baby shower on Sunday afternoon at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California.

In attendance at the shower were 24 close friends and family members including Christina’s 8½-year-old daughter Taylor Reese, her mother Laurie Haack, sister Carly Haack, as well as her grandmother, cousin and aunt.

Guests participated in DIY activities including planting succulents and making their own bath salts, and snacked blue donuts and cake – the former Flip or Flop star is expecting a boy.

The event’s flowers and whimsical dream catchers which were placed throughout the trees, were provided by Penelope Pots Floral & Event Design.

Ant and Christina’s baby son on the way is the couple’s first child together, while Christina also shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden James, 3½, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also a father to son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex Louise.

Christina announced the couple’s happy news in March, alongside an Instagram photo of herself holding out an ultrasound photo while hugging Anstead.

“@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️” the mom-to-be wrote, adding the hashtags, “#5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar!”

In April, Christina’s publicist confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that the couple was expecting a boy.

The mom-to-be has been chronicling her pregnancy journey on social media.

Last week, both Christina and Ant shared a hilarious photo of Ant stealing his wife’s beloved pregnancy pillow to take a nap in.

“The moment @christinaanstead got this pregnancy pillow I’ve been MAD at her!! Hubby replaced by a pillow!” Ant wrote alongside the photo, where he can be seen hugging his wife’s pillow and their dog Cashie as his face is comfortably buried in the pillow’s crevice.

On the same day, the HGTV star also shared the latest update on her pregnancy with a 28-week sonogram photo of baby Anstead that showed his facial features as well as his arm and hand.

Since meeting back in November 2017, the couple has been inseparable and they tied the knot with a surprise wedding ceremony at their Newport Beach, California home in December.

“I am incredibly grateful to have met her,” Anstead told PEOPLE in December. “She saved me.”

Added Christina, “We saved each other.”