Christina Anstead Shows Off Baby Bump During Red Carpet Date Night with Husband Ant

It’s an Anstead date night!

Four months after announcing that they are expecting their first child together, Christina Anstead and husband Ant Anstead hit the red carpet at the premiere of Discovery’s Serengeti in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night.

The expectant mom showed off her growing baby bump in a black, long-sleeved patterned dress paired with black heels, while Ant, 40, matched her in a black button-down shirt and jeans.

On her Instagram Story, the Christina on the Coast star, 36, joked that she was “dressed like a leopard because it’s the only thing that fit.”

Ant and Christina’s son on the way is the couple’s first child together, while Christina shares son Brayden, 3½, and daughter Taylor, 8½, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also a father to son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex Louise.

Earlier this month, Christina shared a sneak peek at her baby-to-be’s “boho vibes”-themed nursery.

In a clip shared to Instagram, the mom-to-be showed off the white, navy and beige-colored room, which included a changing table/dresser, a recliner, a crib, a mini table with chairs and an adorable hippo rocker.

To create more of a “boho vibe” to the room, Christina added lots of plants, a fuzzy rug, a star mobile, a giant dream catcher and pulled the curtains away from the doors that led out to a private deck with rope.

The nursery’s theme also matched the baby shower that was held for Christina just a few weeks earlier, at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on June 30.

The Flip or Flop star was honored at a “boho baby shower of [her] dreams” for her son on the way, hosted by her “bestie/publicist Cassie” — which she told PEOPLE was “such a dreamy day.”

In attendance at the shower were 24 close friends and family members including Christina’s daughter Taylor, her mother Laurie Haack and sister Carly Haack, as well as her grandmother, cousin and aunt — plus a surprise appearance from Ant at the end!

“Baby Anstead is so blessed to enter into such a loving family — we all can’t wait to meet him!” Christina told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Christina and Ant Anstead Erik Voake/Getty Images for HGTV

Since meeting back in November 2017, Ant and Christina have been inseparable, and they tied the knot with a surprise wedding ceremony at their Newport Beach, California, home this past December.

“I am incredibly grateful to have met her,” Ant told PEOPLE in December. “She saved me.”

Added Christina, “We saved each other.”