Christina Anstead and Husband Ant Anstead Welcome Son Hudson London: 'Simply Perfect'

Christina Anstead is a mom for the third time!

The Christina on the Coast and Flip or Flop star, 36, and her husband Ant Anstead welcomed a son named Hudson London Anstead on Friday, Sept. 6, she announced the same day on Instagram.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! 💙 Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long,” the new mom said on Instagram.

“Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!” the new dad announced on social media.

Their baby boy is the couple’s first child together, while Christina shares son Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9 this month, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also a father to son Archie, 13, and daughter Amelie, 16 this month, with his ex Louise.

“It’s so amazing that we get to raise a child together,” Christina told PEOPLE earlier this summer. “All of the kids are so excited. I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two, and now I’ll have five!”

Since meeting back in November 2017, the couple has been inseparable and made their relationship official with a surprise wedding ceremony at their Newport Beach, California, home on Dec. 22, 2018.

Christina announced in March that she and Ant were expecting their first baby together. “@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling,” the HGTV star posted alongside a snapshot of herself holding out a sonogram photo while hugging her husband.

In April, the then-mom-to-be shared a happy photo from their sex-reveal celebration on Instagram, which saw her, Ant and their kids surrounded by balloons and blue confetti.

Christina and Ant chatted with PEOPLE about their “miracle baby” in May, remembering how she found out she was pregnant the day after they returned from their honeymoon and “chucked the pregnancy test in the coffee cup” to clue her husband in.

“It was a massive shock, but you were right about holidays,” Ant told his wife of their post-wedding Bora Bora trip. “When you go on holiday, you completely relax, right? And when you relax, you start to be in tune with yourself.”

Christina was diagnosed in 2009 with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition in which the ovaries produce an elevated level of androgens. She was told that if she wanted to get pregnant, she would require hormone therapy. She later experienced two failed attempts at in vitro fertilization and suffered a miscarriage at eight weeks before giving birth to son Brayden in 2015.

And she credits alternative medicine for her ability to conceive with Ant. “I went to an acupuncturist to help me deal with stress,” Christina told PEOPLE. “I explained to the woman that I had polycystic ovaries. She told me, ‘Oh, I used to have that too. I think I can help.’ She did some needle work, and six days later we conceived.”

Ahead of welcoming their new family member, the then-parents-to-be took a babymoon to Sedona, Arizona, before celebrating with a boho-themed baby shower in late June, thrown by Christina’s best friend and publicist Cassie.

“It was such a dreamy day. Amazing friends, weather, decor and food … what more could a girl ask for?!” Christina told PEOPLE of the fun event at the time.

The star teased Ant at the 35-week mark of her pregnancy in early August, saying it was “time to pick a baby name,” before following up three weeks later about her planned cesarean section.

“I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally,” she explained, adding that her older son weighed 8 lbs., 13 oz. when he was born and the new baby was likely “going to be another big boy.”

