Christina Anstead and Husband Ant Celebrate New Year's Eve with Their Blended Family

After a friendly joint Halloween celebration and separate Christmases, exes Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa spent New Year’s Eve apart.

Instead, the Christina on the Coast star, 36, and her husband, British TV host Ant Anstead, rang in 2020 with their blended family — all decked out in matching pajamas.

In a photo shared to Instagram by both Christina and Ant, 40, the couple poses outdoors in front of huge letters reading “LOVE,” along with their son Hudson London, 3 months, plus their children from previous relationships. For Christina, these are son Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, while Ant is dad to 13-year-old son Archie and daughter Amelie Rose, 16.

“Happy New Year from our family to yours!!! ❤️!!” Christina captioned her post. “What are your 2020 goals? Mine are traveling with the fam, exercising (I know basic — but I really need to lol) and launching wellness remodel and a furniture line. Going to be a busy / fun year!!💫 #LOVE.”

Image zoom Christina and Ant Anstead with their kids Ant Anstead/Instagram

Wrote Ant alongside his identical photo, plus a bonus video of the family playing a friendly game of soccer, “Woah … this happens to be my 1,000th post … on New Year’s Eve at the end of a decade! That’s pretty cool! Of course it ended with a girls v boys football game 🤷🏻‍♂️😎 What a year! 2019 you have been a blast! Loads of love from the Anstead and El Moussa clans! And wishing you all happiness in 2020 X x 🇬🇧🇺🇸.”

Image zoom Christina and Ant Anstead with their kids Ant Anstead/Instagram

Image zoom Hudson Anstead Christina Anstead/Instagram

Image zoom Christina and Ant Anstead's kids Christina Anstead/Instagram

The New Year’s holiday was also full of fun family activities like nighttime swimming (with the kids taking turns jumping into the pool), playing with toys and trying to help their baby brother learn how to roll over.

Last week, Christina and Ant celebrated on Christmas eve with Hudson, Brayden and Taylor. Amelie and Archie joined them a few days later for an Anaheim Ducks hockey game. El Moussa, 38, and girlfriend Heather Rae Young celebrated with Taylor and Brayden on Christmas day.

Christina and El Moussa, who still star side-by-side on their HGTV series Flip or Flop (El Moussa also has a solo show, Flipping 101 with Tarek, coming to HGTV in 2020), have been amicably co-parenting since they split publicly after seven years of marriage in December 2016.

The former couple and their new significant others all spent Halloween trick-or-treating together with their kids. “It was a lot of fun — we took the kids out and it was the first time we all got together,” El Moussa told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

The exes also came together to celebrate at Taylor’s ninth birthday party in September, when El Moussa brought Young along for the festivities.

Last Christmas, they had a similar arrangement. Each got to spend some time with the kids: Christina and Ant on Christmas eve, and El Moussa on Christmas day.

“#BLENDED Christmas Eve Love,” Christina captioned a family photo from the holiday, which was just two days after she and Ant tied the knot in a surprise wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California, on Dec. 22.

Image zoom Courtesy Tarek El Moussa

El Moussa also got into the spirit early when he went all out decking the halls of his new house in Costa Mesa. “It was super exciting decorating this year because it’s a fresh start in our new home as a family since the divorce,” he told PEOPLE at the time.

The HGTV vets finalized their divorce in January 2018. Christina began dating Ant, who hosts Discovery’s Wheeler Dealers, in October 2017, made things Instagram official in January 2018 and wed that December.

Meanwhile, El Moussa went public with his and Young’s relationship shortly after the pair were spotted kissing on a boat in July of last year.