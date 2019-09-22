Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa Come Together for Daughter Taylor's 9th Birthday Party

Image zoom Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead with kids Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Christina Anstead and ex Tarek El Moussa celebrated their daughter Taylor’s 9th birthday together on Saturday, as the Christina on the Coast and Flip or Flop star, 36, held a big bash at her house.

“We had the best time at Taylor’s 9th birthday party at her moms today!!” El Moussa, 38, wrote on Instagram, alongside a shot of him, his girlfriend Heather Rae Young, and Taylor at the backyard pool party.

“While the kids were swimming I was in the corner shoving cheeseburgers down my mouth….even after I promised myself I wouldn’t,” he added, before sharing how nice it was for everyone to spend time together.

“Seriously @heatherraeyoung and I had a great time! It was the first time we were all together and it was great,” the father of two said.

On Sunday, which was Taylor’s actual birthday, the proud dad shared another sweet note alongside a photograph of himself and Anstead with their baby girl at the bash.

”Today is the big day!!!!!!!! It’s my Baby Girls Birthday!!!!” he wrote. “Boy does time fly!! I can’t believe Tay is 9 years old!! I remember when we filmed the home video and Tay was in Christina’s belly!”

“I’ll tell you what…there is NO WAY I would have survived the last few years if it wasn’t for my little girl. We are so close and she’s my best friend in the world! Before I was a parent I never realized how much I could love a child,” he added. “I’m seriously the luckiest dad alive!! This little girl is my Rock! She keeps me grounded and motivates me to be better every day. Happy birthday from the world Tay we all love and adore you!!”

Anstead, who welcomed son Hudson London with husband Ant Anstead earlier this month, also shares son Brayden James, 4, with El Moussa.

Ahead of the festivities, Christina shared that she had her reservations about taking on such a big undertaking so soon after having a child.

“I’m definitely crazy and this proves it because we have a 2-week-old and I told Taylor I would throw her a 9th birthday party,” the reality star shared on her Instagram Story Saturday, adding that her daughter’s entire “third grade class” was coming over for the slime pool party.

In addition to a variety of baked goods decorated with colorful slime designs, the bash also included a truck serving burgers and fries.

Fortunately, everything turned out just fine!

“Happy 9️⃣ Birthday #TaylorReese ! Slime theme / pool party was a success,” Anstead wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of images, including an adorable shot of her daughter holding her newborn brother in her arms.

“Outgoing, sassy, smart and adventurous… Love being her mama!!” she added.