Pregnant Christina Anstead Says Her Baby Boy Is 'Moving Around Like Crazy' in 21-Week Bump Update

Christina Anstead can’t wait to meet her baby boy!

The expecting Flip or Flop star, 35, shared the latest update on her pregnancy on Instagram Thursday, posting a mirror selfie of her baby bump. “#21 weeks … had our big 20 week ultrasound yesterday – baby is healthy and moving around like crazy!” she captioned the post.

“Fun fact according to baby center app- baby is the size of a 🥕(@ant_anstead loves these food comparisons),” the HGTV star added.

In March, Christina announced that she and husband Ant, who married in December, are expecting their first baby together in September.

She and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa share two children, son Brayden James, 3½, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8, and Anstead is dad to his son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15.

Last month, the parents-to-be announced the sex of their baby on the way on Instagram.

“It’s a boy!! @ant_anstead, the kids and I are so excited! This blended family cannot wait to add our 5th child to the mix,” she captioned a group photo of all four kids.

The soon-to-be mother of three has continued to share her pregnancy updates with her fans and followers, including weekly photos of her growing bump.

“Officially half way done with this pregnancy. First trimester went by sooo slow but now time is flying by!” she wrote in late April.

And her husband has also been proudly posting as well!

“Baby scan day!!! 21 weeks tomorrow!!! And baby is looking great! proud of you @christinaanstead soon there will be FIVE,” he captioned footage from their ultrasound appointment on Instagram Thursday.