Christina Aguilera's Second Pregnancy Is 'Very Easy'

Even a girly girl loves her video games — just ask Christina Aguilera.

“It’s a great way to have fun with the family,” the pregnant singer, whose own Mii character can be seen in the new interactive game Tomodachi Life for Nintendo 3DS and 2DStells, tells PEOPLE.

“My favorites are the classics like Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong. They’re iconic characters that even my son recognizes.”

At home, Aguilera, 33, often plays with Max, 6½, in her game room arcade (complete with pinball machines). “Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon is my favorite to play with my son. He beats me every time as the ghost,” she says.

The former Voice coach — who is expecting a baby girl with fiancé Matthew Rutler later this year — will soon have less time for gaming, but that’s something she’s looking forward to.

“I’m really excited to meet our baby girl,” Aguilera shares. “This has been a very easy and enjoyable pregnancy.”