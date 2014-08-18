Christina Aguilera's New Baby, Gwyneth Paltrow's New Man & More Weekend News

Famous families grabbed headlines this weekend, from the Crawley clan’s water bottle faux-pas and NPH’s sweet photo to Christina’s baby girl. Here’s the news you might have missed: 5. No Breakup Here

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Who knew Lord Grantham had a sense of humor? After a publicity still accidentally included an anachronistic drink, the cast members of Downton Abbey poked fun at the gaffe, posting an Instagram of them clutching their own plastic water bottles. See the silly snapshot. 3. Crazy Eyes for the Win

Forget orange: Emmy statuette-gold is the new black for Uzo Aduba, who tearfully took home the award for outstanding guest actress in a comedy at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday. “It’s so surreal,” the Netflix star told PEOPLE of her big win. Read all about her emotional victory. 2. Gwyneth’s New Man

Life just “Keeps Gettin’ Better” for Christina Aguilera, who welcomed her second child on Saturday. The singer’s daughter with fiancé Matt Rutler joins big brother Max Liron, 6½, from her previous marriage to Jordan Bratman. Learn more about the new mama’s baby girl.

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

Thank you for signing up!