Christina Aguilera's New Baby, Gwyneth Paltrow's New Man & More Weekend News
Plus: Neil Patrick Harris defends his family with a happy Instagram
Famous families grabbed headlines this weekend, from the Crawley clan’s water bottle faux-pas and NPH’s sweet photo to Christina’s baby girl. Here’s the news you might have missed:
5. No Breakup Here
Neil Patrick Harris took a page from Beyoncé‘s book, proving a picture really is worth 1,000 words. The How I Met Your Mother actor knocked gossip of discord with fiancé David Burtka, uploading a snuggly Instagram with their toddler twins. Check out the cute picture.
4. Water Bottle-Gate Goes On
Who knew Lord Grantham had a sense of humor? After a publicity still accidentally included an anachronistic drink, the cast members of Downton Abbey poked fun at the gaffe, posting an Instagram of them clutching their own plastic water bottles. See the silly snapshot.
3. Crazy Eyes for the Win
Forget orange: Emmy statuette-gold is the new black for Uzo Aduba, who tearfully took home the award for outstanding guest actress in a comedy at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday. “It’s so surreal,” the Netflix star told PEOPLE of her big win. Read all about her emotional victory.
2. Gwyneth’s New Man
These consciously uncoupled stars keep blowing our minds. Just after rumors swirled about Chris Martin seeing Jennifer Lawrence, the Coldplay rocker’s estranged wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, got cozy with newly single Glee producer Brad Falchuk, a longtime friend. Onlookers say the pair has enjoyed “fun, flirty” meals. Get the Goop – uh, scoop – on the romance.
Life just “Keeps Gettin’ Better” for Christina Aguilera, who welcomed her second child on Saturday. The singer’s daughter with fiancé Matt Rutler joins big brother Max Liron, 6½, from her previous marriage to Jordan Bratman. Learn more about the new mama’s baby girl.