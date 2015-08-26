Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler celebrated Summer Rain's first birthday with an intimate party at their L.A. home

Christina Aguilera held a sweet celebration for her daughter Summer Rain‘s first birthday full of all of her baby girl’s favorite things.

The singer, 34, and her fiancé, producer Matthew Rutler, 30, invited close friends and family to their backyard bash in Los Angeles on Saturday, which included Minnie Mouse, a balloon maker and a bubble station — all things Summer loves.

The carnival-themed soiree featured lots of pink décor (the birthday girl’s favorite color) and was a family-friendly affair.

Aguilera spent the night before Summer’s actual birthday, Aug. 16, performing at Harlem’s Apollo Theater, telling PEOPLE at the time, “We’re going to celebrate today as a family and have a little party later in the month. She’s so beautiful.”

The proud mom also shared an adorable snap of the birthday girl on Instagram last Sunday, captioning it, “Happy 1st birthday! My sweet, Summer Rain.”

