Christina Aguilera and Son Max, 12, 'Escaped into Nature for a Bit' - See the Sweet Photos

Christina Aguilera and her son are getting a taste of the great outdoors.

The "Beautiful" singer, 39, shared on Instagram Tuesday that she had taken 12-year-old Max Liron on a trip in a recreational vehicle recently, posting two photos of the pair posing in the RV's doorway.

Both were dressed casually, with Aguilera sporting a pair of black pants and sneakers, plus a white shirt that appeared to read, "COWBOY," a pair of mirrored sunglasses and a beige cowgirl hat.

Meanwhile, Max matched his mom in a gray cowboy hat, rocking black-and-blue sneakers, a pair of black Nike basketball shorts and a striped shirt with a royal lion design.

"Escaped into nature for a bit 💚," Aguilera captioned the laid-back images.

Image zoom Christina Aguilera and son Max Christina Aguilera/Instagram

Hours later, Aguilera shared a hilarious video of herself in a pool, wearing a floppy black sun hat and holding on to a glass of white wine as she lip-synced to a TikToker's viral version of her 2001 hit "Lady Marmalade."

"I feel like I've never sounded so goooooood! Yas honey @lili_hayes ! 😂🔥 #RealLadyMarmalade #LadyMarmaladeRemix #tiktok," she captioned the fun clip, following up with a re-post of the original footage.

While it's unclear whether Aguilera's younger child Summer Rain, who turns 6 next month, was along for her trip with Max, the mother-daughter duo have certainly had their fair share of bonding experiences.

In January, the singer shared a sweet video of Summer's magical encounter with Mulan on Instagram, captioning the clip, "Fun family weekend at @disneyland." (Notably, Aguilera made her musical debut on Mulan's soundtrack with a pop rendition of "Reflection," the heroine's signature ballad from the movie.)

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Shares Sweet Photo with Ex Jordan Bratman and Son: "Blended Families Work"

Aguilera and her family have been social distancing as of late amid the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic — but that hasn't stopped her from keeping her legendary pipes oiled. In May, the Grammy-winning singer shared an Instagram video of her powerful rendition of Nina Simone's 1965 classic "Feeling Good" from her sunny backyard.

The video opened with Aguilera sitting on steps wearing a silky white top with a black print and her hair tied up in a bun while belting out, "Birds flying high, you know how I feel," as birds could be heard chirping faintly in the background.