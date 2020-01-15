Christina Aguilera Shares Sweet Photo with Ex Jordan Bratman and Son: 'Blended Families Work'

Christina Aguilera is celebrating her blended family — and her son’s birthday!

The singer, 39, and her ex-husband Jordan Bratman recently came together to mark their son Max Liron turning 12. (Max celebrated his golden birthday on Sunday.)

Aguilera shared a snapshot on Tuesday of Bratman, 42, presenting Max with a chocolate cake, which was topped with multiple lit candles in different colors.

For the photo op, the birthday boy had his arms lovingly wrapped around his mom’s neck, gazing down at the celebratory confection.

“We make blended families work. It’s a beautiful thing.💞,” Aguilera wrote alongside the picture.

Image zoom Christina Aguilera/Instagram

On Sunday, the “Beautiful” singer sang her older child’s praises on Instagram, sharing a mother-son photo of the two outdoors in front of a fire.

“Although you may have outgrown all the parties I’ve always loved throwing you since you were younger, I’ll never grow tired of celebrating the most incredible, amazing person you are … have become and continue to be,” Aguilera began her lengthy, heartfelt caption.

“You have the biggest heart and caring nature, which I’m so proud of seeing and hearing from others who experience being around you — because those are rare, natural instincts that can’t be taught!” she continued. “You just have a special way of making the room light up, commanding attention & bringing new ideas and laughter to any conversation or situation you’re in. I love being your mom — thanks for constantly teaching ME new things in life and things about myself through knowing you, loving you and watching you grow.”

“I can’t wait to experience all the adventures ahead for you and what exciting things life brings your way. I know whatever lies ahead, you will always dive head first in knowing yourself, navigating the path you want to be on and sharing the light you shine no matter where you go!” Aguilera continued in her tribute, concluding, “Happy birthday!!!!!!🎈🙌 Love you so much Max. -Mom.”

Bratman and Aguilera (who’s also mom to 5-year-old daughter Summer Rain, with fiancé Matt Rutler) wed in California’s Napa Valley in November 2005. They welcomed Max just over two years later, and split in 2010. She filed for divorce on Oct. 14 of that year.

Aguilera previously opened up to PEOPLE about balancing work and motherhood, saying in May of last year that while “it’s definitely not easy” to do, “the key is truly making sure that [my children] always feel safe and always feel connected.”

Now with Max in his tween years, he’s “got his own thing going on,” shared Aguilera at the time, when she was preparing for her Las Vegas residency, The Xperience, at Planet Hollywood.

And at the end of the day, the singer said she was happy to be flexing her creative muscles again — but only if her kids continue fulfilling their own passions: “I always want to make sure they feel their own vibes and interests are being met first. Then I can relax and be creative!”