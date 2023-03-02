Christina Aguilera Shares Scenes of Daughter Summer, 8, Capturing Her Concert in Cute Drawings

Christina Aguilera is grateful for the chance to share touring life with her daughter.

The "Fighter" singer, 42, was preparing for her show in Chile as daughter Summer Rain, 8, watched on. In a photo carousel shared on Instagram Wednesday, Aguilera documents the action from Summer's perspective.

The first photo shows Summer on the floor in an oversized t-shirt and a tie-dye bucket hat, hunched over and drawing in her sketchbook. Next comes a video, where she peeks out from under her big hat, with her hair in braided pigtails, and shows her mom what she was working on.

"Mama's audience and show in Chile," Summer wrote across the top of the drawing, which showed colorful silhouettes of audience members surrounding the stage.

The proud mom — who shares Summer with fiancé Matt Rutler — showed photos of the two looking at a world map book. She rounded off the post with a photo of summer under a blanket and half lying down on a plane.

"It's moments like these that truly make what I do worthwhile ❤️," the singer wrote in the caption.

"Making new memories around the world with my family and seeing my daughter capture her experiences in her own creative way has been the greatest reward 🎨✨."

In addition to Summer, Aguilera is also mom to son Max Liron, 14, with ex Jordan Bratman.

Back in July 2021, PEOPLE asked Aguilera whether she'll be saving any of her iconic music video or red carpet looks for her daughter.

"I might," the "Beautiful" singer said with a laugh. "She's a very interesting one. She goes through all the gamut, but she is not the type of girl that likes a fuss. She toys with the idea of painting her nails or dyeing her hair even, and then she's like, 'Nope, I don't want to sit through it.' "

"She's just no fuss, you know?" she added. "She just doesn't want to be uncomfortable. She likes to keep it cozy, and some of my wardrobe from the past years is not cozy. It's just for show!"