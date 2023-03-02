Christina Aguilera Shares Scenes of Daughter Summer, 8, Capturing Her Concert in Cute Drawings

Christina Aguilera is joining two major parts of her life — music and parenting — on the road with daughter Summer

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 12:51 PM
Christina Aguilera Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Summer
Photo: Christina Aguilera/instagram, Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Christina Aguilera is grateful for the chance to share touring life with her daughter.

The "Fighter" singer, 42, was preparing for her show in Chile as daughter Summer Rain, 8, watched on. In a photo carousel shared on Instagram Wednesday, Aguilera documents the action from Summer's perspective.

The first photo shows Summer on the floor in an oversized t-shirt and a tie-dye bucket hat, hunched over and drawing in her sketchbook. Next comes a video, where she peeks out from under her big hat, with her hair in braided pigtails, and shows her mom what she was working on.

"Mama's audience and show in Chile," Summer wrote across the top of the drawing, which showed colorful silhouettes of audience members surrounding the stage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The proud mom — who shares Summer with fiancé Matt Rutler — showed photos of the two looking at a world map book. She rounded off the post with a photo of summer under a blanket and half lying down on a plane.

"It's moments like these that truly make what I do worthwhile ❤️," the singer wrote in the caption.

"Making new memories around the world with my family and seeing my daughter capture her experiences in her own creative way has been the greatest reward 🎨✨."

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera/instagram

In addition to Summer, Aguilera is also mom to son Max Liron, 14, with ex Jordan Bratman.

Back in July 2021, PEOPLE asked Aguilera whether she'll be saving any of her iconic music video or red carpet looks for her daughter.

"I might," the "Beautiful" singer said with a laugh. "She's a very interesting one. She goes through all the gamut, but she is not the type of girl that likes a fuss. She toys with the idea of painting her nails or dyeing her hair even, and then she's like, 'Nope, I don't want to sit through it.' "

"She's just no fuss, you know?" she added. "She just doesn't want to be uncomfortable. She likes to keep it cozy, and some of my wardrobe from the past years is not cozy. It's just for show!"

Related Articles
christina aguilera
Christina Aguilera Says Daughter Summer Rain, 6, Is 'Just No Fuss' — 'She Likes to Keep It Cozy!'
Christina aguilera and kid
Christina Aguilera Says 'Time Moves Too Fast' as She Celebrates Daughter Summer's 7th Birthday
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Poses Topless to Recreate Iconic Album Cover: ''Stripped' Vibes'
Kim Kardashian Shares North's Pencil Drawings of Little Brother Psalm and Grandmother Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian Shares North's Impressive Drawings of Brother Psalm and Grandmother Kris Jenner
Christina Aguilera's 42nd birthday in Vietnam
Christina Aguilera and Fiancé Matthew Rutler Celebrate Her 42nd Birthday with a Helicopter Ride in Vietnam
Madonna Shares Sweet Backstage Pics With Her Kids
Madonna Shares Sweet Backstage Photos with Her Kids as She Gears Up for Celebration World Tour
Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Image with Son Prince: ‘A Young King in the Making’
Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet New Photo with Son Prince: 'A Young King in the Making'
Kim Kardashian Hits Slopes with Kids
Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos from Family Ski Vacation with All 4 Kids
Kim Kardashian and North West Enjoy Relatable Family Moment Creating ‘Hairstyle of the Day’
Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Enjoy Relatable Family Moment Creating 'Hairstyle of the Day'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoTnK7ZgFF6/?hl=en. Madonna/Instagram
Madonna Shows Off Her NSFW Grammys Accessories, Including a Phallic-Shaped Diamond Brooch
kim kardashian chicago
Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photos from Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Savannah Guthrie family Christmas
Savannah Guthrie Shares Adorable Photo with Her Family in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Very Merry'
Brittany Mahomes Shows How Sterling 'Watches Her Daddy' and Follows His Workout with Tiny Weights
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights with Dad Patrick
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); https://www.instagram.com/p/Co0rOrNj6Cb/. Carrie Underwood/Instagram
Celebs at Home: Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her New Greenhouse That She Built and More!
Keke Palmer New York Film Critics Circle 2023 Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 Jan 2023
Pregnant Keke Palmer Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump in Sparkling Silver Gown — See the Look!