Christina Aguilera Says Her Son Is Following in Her Musical Footsteps: 'Has an Incredible Voice'

Like mother, like son.

Christina Aguilera has revealed that her musical talent runs in the family with her son Max Liron showing lots of singing star potential.

The proud mom, 37, shared insights into her 10-year-old son’s abilities while answering fan questions on Twitter Thursday.

“Summer Rain knows any of your [songs]?” a fan asked her, referring to her daughter.

“Summer and I stick to our Disney songs together, BUT, my son Max actually has an incredible voice— he doesn’t showcase it a lot— but I caught him singing Maria the other day, and he was pitch perfect,” Aguilera tweeted.

“He definitely has talent there if he ever wants to do anything w/ it #xtinaQA,” she added.

“Maria” is a track on her new album Liberation.

The singer posed for Harper’s Bazaar‘s fall fashion issue, which was released Thursday, with her daughter Summer, who is 4 next month, and Max.

“I love being mama bear and providing support, strength and a safe haven to my babies and loved ones, knowing that, above all else, it’s the most important job I have,” she told the magazine.

In June, the “Fall in Line” singer told PEOPLE she was heading back on the road for the first time in a decade.

“I’m thrilled,” she said about her return to music. “I feel like a new artist again, which is so refreshing. It’s what I’ve been needing for so long. I don’t really have any expectations.”

Christina Aguilera with her daughter Summer and son Max Barry King/Getty

The star released her last record Lotus in 2012, but didn’t go on tour for her album to stay with her children.

“My kids always come first,” she explained. She shared her daughter with fiancé Matt Rutler, and her son with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

While her son will mostly stay back home with his dad in Los Angeles (“He can do his school and be focused”), Aguilera will have one piece of precious cargo with her.

“My daughter, on the other hand, is going to be 4. She’s a mama’s girl and I’ll definitely be taking her on the road with me,” Aguilera said. “She’s going to learn to see life through a different set of eyes.”

The singer explained, “I’m going to try to make it as cushy and comfortable for her as possible because if she’s not comfortable, I’m not.”