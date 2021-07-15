The mom of two tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that she "might" save some of her iconic wardrobe for her daughter Summer Rain

Christina Aguilera Says Daughter Summer Rain, 6, Is 'Just No Fuss' — 'She Likes to Keep It Cozy!'

Now imagine that closet!

Speaking to PEOPLE in this week's issue, Christina Aguilera reveals whether she'll be saving any of her iconic music video or red carpet looks for her 6-year-old daughter Summer Rain.

"I might," the 40-year-old tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "She's a very interesting one. She goes through all the gamut, but she is not the type of girl that likes a fuss. She toys with the idea of painting her nails or dyeing her hair even, and then she's like, 'Nope, I don't want to sit through it.' "

"She's just no fuss, you know?" she adds. "She just doesn't want to be uncomfortable. She likes to keep it cozy, and some of my wardrobe from the past years is not cozy. It's just for show!"

Aguilera — who shares Summer with fiancé Matt Rutler and son Max Liron, 13, with ex Jordan Bratman — says she took time this summer to head to the East Coast to visit both her hometown of Staten Island, New York and Rutler's in New Jersey.

"I'm here with the family. It was important for me to have everybody come together after being locked down for so long," she says. "I wanted the kids to see their cousins, so we're like on this little vacay in our hometowns, seeing family, but also working through it."

The star adds that balancing family life with work has been a "juggle."

Aguilera also discussed her performance with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend: "I'm continuously working on my setlist for the Hollywood Bowl, with the orchestra, doing my catalog is a huge honor and it's also just so important to me to get the setlist so right, and put on such a magical show."

During the interview — as the singer announced a promotional collaboration with SweeTARTS — Aguilera teased her forthcoming Latin album.

"This album is a coming-full-circle moment for me. It's been something I've wanted to do for so many years. I have an amazing team behind me that's so supportive," she says. "I've been in music for a really long time, but there's nothing like being around Latin musicians and artists, the energy they bring to the table, the love and the passion they just bring and exude."