Christina Aguilera Shares Baby Bump Photo

Courtesy Christina Aguilera

Summer is getting off to a bumpy start for Christina Aguilera.

The mom-to-be, 33, shared a selfie (ahem, bumpie) of her growing baby belly on Twitter over the weekend.

“Happy 1st Day of Summer!” she wrote, plugging Eos lip balm.

Aguilera is expecting a daughter with fiancé Matthew Rutler. The singer is already mom to 6-year-old son Max from her previous marriage to Jordan Bratman.

“I’m really excited to meet our baby girl,” she told PEOPLE earlier this month. “This has been a very easy and enjoyable pregnancy.”

