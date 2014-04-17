Christina Aguilera Debuts Her Baby Bump
Courtesy Christina Aguilera
In her first social media comments since news of her pregnancy broke, Christina Aguilera ended her silence Thursday with a photo and a short caption: “Baby loves N.Y.C.”
Wearing L.A.M.B.’s Brit Wit cashmere pea coat and posing with Matt Rutler, a film producer, the singer and Voice coach, 33, gave fans a glimpse at her belly in a smiley shot with her fiancé.
The couple, who have been dating since 2010, were engaged in February.
A week later, PEOPLE learned that Aguilera was expecting her second child, news which was confirmed by the songstress herself on stage in March, when she announced that a daughter was on the way.
Aguilera is already mom to son Max Liron, 6, from her previous marriage to Jordan Bratman.
— Sarah Michaud
div.block-quote blockquote {
background: #f9f9f9;
border-left: 10px solid #ccc;
margin: 1.5em 10px;
padding: 0.5em 10px;
quotes: "\201C""\201D""\2018""\2019";
}
div.block-quote blockquote:before {
color: #ccc;
content: open-quote;
font-size: 4em;
line-height: 0.1em;
margin-right: 0.25em;
vertical-align: -0.4em;
}
div.block-quote blockquote p {
display: inline;
}
div.block-quote cite {
background: #c0cbdb;
}