Christina Aguilera Debuts Her Baby Bump

In her first social media comments since news of her pregnancy broke, the singer ended her silence Thursday with a photo and a short caption.
By peoplestaff225 Updated January 25, 2022 02:17 PM
Courtesy Christina Aguilera

Big Apple baby!

In her first social media comments since news of her pregnancy broke, Christina Aguilera ended her silence Thursday with a photo and a short caption: “Baby loves N.Y.C.”

Wearing L.A.M.B.’s Brit Wit cashmere pea coat and posing with Matt Rutler, a film producer, the singer and Voice coach, 33, gave fans a glimpse at her belly in a smiley shot with her fiancé.

The couple, who have been dating since 2010, were engaged in February.

A week later, PEOPLE learned that Aguilera was expecting her second child, news which was confirmed by the songstress herself on stage in March, when she announced that a daughter was on the way.

Aguilera is already mom to son Max Liron, 6, from her previous marriage to Jordan Bratman.

— Sarah Michaud

