Spotted: Christina Aguilera and Max: SWAK!

Updated December 01, 2020 08:20 PM
New Year’s kiss!

Christina Aguilera lays a sweet smooch on son Max Liron — who turns 4 this month! — on Sunday in New Jersey.

The Voice host and singer, 30, and boyfriend Matt Rutler were leaving The Barn restaurant.

Max is Aguilera’s only child with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

“I can laugh about my hiccups because I’m getting through it. I’m healing after a really hard time in my life. I’ve gone through a really tough divorce – it’s an uprooting time,” she tells PEOPLE.

