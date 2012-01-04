Spotted: Christina Aguilera and Max: SWAK!
Christina Aguilera lays a sweet smooch on son Max Liron - who turns 4 this month! - on Sunday in New Jersey.
New Year’s kiss!
The Voice host and singer, 30, and boyfriend Matt Rutler were leaving The Barn restaurant.
Max is Aguilera’s only child with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.
“I can laugh about my hiccups because I’m getting through it. I’m healing after a really hard time in my life. I’ve gone through a really tough divorce – it’s an uprooting time,” she tells PEOPLE.
