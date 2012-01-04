Spotted: Christina Aguilera and Max: SWAK!

Christina Aguilera lays a sweet smooch on son Max Liron — who turns 4 this month! — on Sunday in New Jersey.

The Voice host and singer, 30, and boyfriend Matt Rutler were leaving The Barn restaurant.

“I can laugh about my hiccups because I’m getting through it. I’m healing after a really hard time in my life. I’ve gone through a really tough divorce – it’s an uprooting time,” she tells PEOPLE.