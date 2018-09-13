Christina Aguilera Poses with Daughter Summer Ahead of Her Liberation Tour: 'Roadie 4 Life'

Christina Aguilera‘s daughter is her biggest fan — and biggest road buddy!

The pop superstar and her younger child Summer Rain, 4, pose together in a photo slideshow Aguilera shared to Instagram Wednesday, giving her followers a glimpse into what looks to be rehearsals for her upcoming Liberation Tour.

In the picture set, Summer is wearing a pair of headphones while cuddling close with her mama, hanging out on the floor while Aguilera focuses on writing and more.

“Roadie 4 Life 💞🦄 #LiberationTour,” the proud mom, 37, captioned her post.

The “What a Girl Wants” singer chatted with PEOPLE in June about bringing Summer on tour while 10-year-old son Max Liron stayed behind with his dad Jordan Bratman, admitting it was a “scary” path to embark on because “I wasn’t a mom that last time I went out on a tour.” (That was more than 10 years ago.)

“She’s a mama’s girl and I’ll definitely be taking her on the road with me,” said Aguilera of Summer, who celebrated her fourth birthday last month. “She’s going to learn to see life through a different set of eyes.”

The Voice coach explained, “I’m going to try to make it as cushy and comfortable for her as possible because if she’s not comfortable, I’m not.”

Summer isn’t the only one of Aguilera’s children who has shown an interest in the music sphere. In early August, the star revealed that her son has quite the set of pipes.

“Max actually has an incredible voice — he doesn’t showcase it a lot — but I caught him singing ‘Maria’ the other day, and he was pitch perfect,” she tweeted, adding, “He definitely has talent there if he ever wants to do anything w/it.”

The Liberation Tour kicks off Sept. 25 at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood, Florida. Its titular album, Liberation, is on sale now at amazon.com.