Sweet Summer time!

In honor of their daughter’s first birthday, proud parents Christina Aguilera and her fiancé Matt Rutler took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate Summer Rain‘s major milestone.

“Happy 1st birthday! My sweet, Summer Rain,” Aguilera, 34, captioned a cute photo of her second child pointing toward the camera.

Rutler posted his own picture, sharing a candid of the father-daughter duo snuggling in the sunlight while standing in a blooming flower garden.

“You light up life. Happy First Birthday, Summer,” Rutler, a film producer, wrote.

Courtesy Christina Aguilera

The first-time father has shared several snapshots of his baby girl — including a video of the two sending off Summer’s own message in a bottle out into the ocean.

“It’s the little things that are so amazing as a mom and just make me so happy and proud to be the mother of two beautiful, amazing, incredibly talented, lovely children,” Aguilera, also mom to 7-year-old son Max Liron, told PEOPLE in May.