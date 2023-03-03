Christina Aguilera Says Her Daughter Has 'Pushed' Her to Learn to Do Hair: 'We'll Do Anything'

"God bless being a mom, we'll do anything that makes our kids feel good," Christina Aguilera tells PEOPLE

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

and
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

Published on March 3, 2023 10:25 AM
Christina Aguilera Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Summer
Photo: Christina Aguilera/instagram, Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Christina Aguilera admits she's no hairdresser, but she's doing the best she can when it comes to doing her daughter's hair.

Speaking to PEOPLE in this week's issue, the singer and mom of two, 42, says her 8-year-old daughter Summer Rain has "pushed me to learn how to do some hair."

"She likes to put these little pigtail braids in. So every morning I'm up with her before school, trying to use a spiky comb to split her hair in the back," she explains. "I am no hairdresser, let me tell you, but God bless being a mom, and we'll do anything to make out kids feel good."

"You want to instill the message that they hold the real beauty," she adds.

Merz Aesthetics Expands Upon Xeomin ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ Campaign with Latest Brand Partner, Christina Aguilera
Merz Aesthetics/ Josh Telles

Aguilera, who shares Summer with fiancé Matt Rutler and is also mom to son Max Liron, 14, with ex Jordan Bratman, also opens up about raising a daughter in the age of social media.

"I think it's great to be open so that we take the stigma out of shame around beauty and making each other feel like something isn't right," she says. "I've always been a preacher of feeling good about yourself, doing what's right for you. What I do might not be for everybody, and vice versa."

"There are many things that we worry about, especially as moms with social media, but I think that one of the positives is that we can really support each other, share information, and gain a lot of insight from it."

