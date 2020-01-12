Christina Aguilera Celebrates Her 'Incredible' Son Max's 12th Birthday with Sweet Tribute

Christina Aguilera is one proud mom!

On Sunday, the singer celebrated her son Max Liron‘s 12th birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram, raving about the “amazing person” her child is becoming.

“Although you may have outgrown all the parties I’ve always loved throwing you since you were younger, I’ll never grow tired of celebrating the most incredible, amazing person you are…have become and continue to be,” the mother of two wrote alongside a cuddly photo of her and her son, whom she shares with ex-husband, Jordan Bratman.

“You have the biggest heart and caring nature, which I’m so proud of seeing and hearing from others who experience being around you – because those are rare, natural instincts that can’t be taught!” she continued. “You just have a special way of making the room light up, commanding attention & bringing new ideas and laughter to any conversation or situation you’re in.”

Aguilera concluded, “I love being your mom – thanks for constantly teaching ME new things in life and things about myself through knowing you, loving you and watching you grow. I can’t wait to experience all the adventures ahead for you and what exciting things life brings your way. I know whatever lies ahead, you will always dive head first in knowing yourself, navigating the path you want to be on and sharing the light you shine no matter where you go! Happy birthday!!!!!!🎈🙌 Love you so much Max. -Mom.”

Aguilera — who is also mom to 5-year-old daughter Summer Rain with fiancé Matt Rutler — opened up to PEOPLE last year about raising two children while working on her music career.

“It’s definitely not easy. I will openly say that,” she said at the time about balancing motherhood with her career. “The key is truly making sure that they always feel safe and always feel connected.”

Image zoom Matt Rutler, Christina Aguilera, Summer and Max Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

The star had taken a 10-year-hiatus on touring to spend time with her children, officially hitting the road again in 2018 for her Liberation Tour. During that time, her son mostly stayed back home with his dad in Los Angeles, while her daughter joined her for the tour.

“She’s super shy, but she did not want to miss one of Mommy’s shows!” Aguilera told PEOPLE last year. “I was shocked. If I was her, I would just be sitting on the bus watching my favorite TV shows. But she wanted to be at the side of the stage where she could see me.”

Aguilera has been performing in Las Vegas as part of her Christina Aguilera: The Xperience residency at the Zappos Theater.