Christina Aguilera Says 'Time Moves Too Fast' as She Celebrates Daughter Summer's 7th Birthday

"You are so loved by all around you and inspire us to see the world brighter because of you and the special energy you radiate!" Christina Aguilera wrote of her daughter

Christina Aguilera is showering her daughter with love!

The singer, 40, celebrated her daughter Summer Rain's 7th birthday this week with a sweet tribute on Instagram Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Aguilera, who shares her daughter with fiancé Matt Rutler, posted a cute photo of herself and Summer as her little girl sports an Xtina jersey.

"We're celebrating Summer Rain all week💞☀️🍓🌈💞 and Leo lioness energy all month🦁," the mom of two begins the caption. "Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit...time moves too fast but every year I'm so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You are so loved by all around you and inspire us to see the world brighter because of you and the special energy you radiate!✨💖🦄 Mommy loves you so much!🤗🥳💝😍," she concludes the heartfelt post.

Last month, the "Beautiful" singer revealed to PEOPLE whether she'll be saving any of her iconic music video or red carpet looks for her daughter.

"I might," the singer said with a laugh. "She's a very interesting one. She goes through all the gamut, but she is not the type of girl that likes a fuss. She toys with the idea of painting her nails or dyeing her hair even, and then she's like, 'Nope, I don't want to sit through it.' "

Christina Aguilera Credit: Christina Aguilera Instagram

"

"She's just no fuss, you know?" she added. "She just doesn't want to be uncomfortable. She likes to keep it cozy, and some of my wardrobe from the past years is not cozy. It's just for show!

Aguilera — who also shares son Max Liron, 13, with ex Jordan Bratman — said she took time this summer to head to the East Coast to visit both her hometown of Staten Island, New York, and Rutler's in New Jersey.