Christina Aguilera and Kelly Clarkson Talk Bringing Kids on Tour: 'How Do People Do This?'

Kelly Clarkson and Christina Aguilera have a lot in common: they’re both former Voice judges, they both sing empowering songs, and they’re both working moms!

In a visit to Clarkson’s new NBC syndicated Kelly Clarkson Show, Aguilera, 38, revealed that she refrained from touring for years because she wasn’t sure how to navigate being a popstar and a mom at the same time.

“I got really scared, I’m like, how do people do this?” Aguilera admitted, saying that she put off going on tour for a decade to focus on her children. She shares 11-year-old Max Liron with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and 5-year-old Summer Rain with fiancé Matt Rutler.

“Cause I know kids need like, routines and structure, like, bedtime, the order, and like, how are you supposed to do that whenever your in different time zones like every night and things are changing?” she continued.

“It’s so hard,” Clarkson, 37, agreed, adding that when she first had her kids — she and husband Brandon Blackstock share daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 3, as well as daughter Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 12, from Blackstock’s previous marriage — she “cried, like almost every night.”

Aguilera agreed, saying that the abrupt transition from performer to bedtime story reader can be a difficult one to navigate.

“And then you’re off stage and you’re like, ‘Oh, the bedtime stories. Okay. Almost there.'”

Image zoom Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson Adam Torgerson/NBCUniversal

The pop stars also found that both of their daughters hush them when they try to sing at bedtime. “It’s kind of awesome,” Clarkson said. “It keeps us humble ’cause our kids don’t care at all.”

But despite the difficulty that comes with bringing kids on the road, Aguilera seems to have figured it out.

In July, she shared a few photos of her daughter on Instagram, Summer Rain, with her on the European leg of her tour.

“Nothing means more to me than being able to bring my heart with me to Europe 💓 #TheXTour” she captioned the photos.

And to celebrate Summer’s fifth birthday last month, the songstress shared a photo of herself carrying her daughter on stage amidst a flurry of confetti. “Happy 5th Birthday to my sweet, Summer Rain! Mommy loves you so much!🎂🎉🎀🎁” she wrote in the caption.

Back in May, Aguilera opened up to PEOPLE about being a working mom and how she strikes the right balance.

“It’s definitely not easy. I will openly say that,” she said. “The key is truly making sure that they always feel safe and always feel connected.”

Image zoom Christina Aguilera and family Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

“She’s super shy, but she did not want to miss one of Mommy’s shows!” said Aguilera, adding that Summer is almost always there waiting for her behind the scenes. “I was shocked. If I was her, I would just be sitting on the bus watching my favorite TV shows. But she wanted to be at the side of the stage where she could see me.”

The newly-minted Las Vegas resident revealed that Summer even gets mad when she’s not invited to join her mom on stage at the end of a show.

Aguilera added: “I was like, ‘We can’t do that every single night, babe!’ It’s very cute.”