Christina Aguilera Says it's 'Tough' Being a Working Mom

While walking the red carpet last night at the Grammy Nominations Concert Live!, songstress Christina Aguilera said that although her job description may be unique, the "balancing act" she faces is the same being faced by working moms everywhere. "It’s a tough thing," the 27-year-old mom to Max Liron, 11 months next week, admits. "He puts his arms up and everything. I had a moment leaving him today to get ready for tonight of missing him, but every working mom goes through it…They know what it feels like."