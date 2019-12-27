Christie Brinkley Shares Christmas Photo with Look-Alike Daughter: 'My Sunflower Sailor'

Christie Brinkley is enjoying some quality family time with her look-alike daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook this Christmas!

On Thursday, Christie, 65, shared a slideshow of photos, which show herself and Sailor, 21, posing together in similar white beach ensembles. The women also both wore their blonde tresses down over their shoulders, making their resemblance all the more uncanny.

Christie and Sailor looked as happy as ever in one photo as they flashed wide smiles while standing arm-in-arm.

The mother-daughter duo then showed off their love for each other by sharing a sweet candid embrace in another shot. In the last photo of the series, Brinkley and Sailor held hands.

The sweet festive photos also showed off the family’s vibrant Christmas tree, which was adorned with an array of colorful ornaments.

“My Sunflower Sailor Lee and me on Christmas with our traditional Christmas tree,” Christie captioned the post, adding, “(We also have a tree decorated only be treasures found on the beach!)”

Christie also shared a heartwarming of Sailor and her boyfriend Ben Sosne, whose birthday happened to be on Christmas Day.

“Happy Merry Christmas Birthday Ben! What a perfect day for someone as sweet thoughtful and kind to be born! We all love you!” Christie wrote alongside a series of photos, which show Sosne and Sailor sharing a kiss.

Christie also made sure to include a photo of herself, Sailor, Sosne and her son Jack Brinkley-Cook on the beach.

Christie is also mom to daughter Alexa Ray Joel.

“Due to a spectacular and exciting Christmas Eve Squall passing thru the Turks & Caicos I’m not sure this post will get thru.. but we’re wishing everyone a Happy Merry Christmas full of Love and JOY!” Christie captioned the shot.

The model continued to spread the holiday cheer by sharing solo shots of herself soaking up the sun and nature.

“Peace on Earth ! Joy to the World! Good Tidings of Comfort and Joy! If we would all carry these merry and bright wishes we offer each other at Christmas in our hearts everyday it WILL be a very Happy New Year!!! Star of Wonder that’s my wish on you tonight! Merry Christmas My Friends!” Christie wrote.