Surprise! Christian Slater and Wife Brittany Welcome a Daughter

Christian Slater is a dad — again!

The 50-year-old Mr. Robot star and producer and his wife of five years, Brittany, recently welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, his rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Although the new baby is Brittany’s first child with the actor, Slater is also dad to 18-year-old daughter Eliana Sophia and 20-year-old son Jaden Christopher.

Slater — aside from Mr. Robot, known for his roles in Heathers, Interview with the Vampire and more — quietly wed Brittany in December 2013 after three years of dating.

Image zoom Christian Slater and wife Brittany Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty

The couple celebrated their engagement on New Year’s Eve 2012, with a large bash attended by 200 people, of which the actor admitted, “It kind of already feels like we did the wedding.”

Image zoom Christian Slater Carlos Alvarez/Getty

“It will be good, intimate and small and family members. It will be nice,” Slater told PEOPLE in May 2013 of the upcoming event (he and his bride tied the knot in an impromptu ceremony at the courthouse in Coral Gables, Fla.).

In the June-July 2015 issue of Interview magazine, the then-father of two opened up about how being a parent has changed him.

“When I look around … I’m certainly happily married, I have a great relationship with my kids,” Slater said in the interview, adding that he’s “excited to get the opportunity to be a bit more of a father” in his life.