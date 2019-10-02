Christian Slater Reveals His Baby Daughter Is 'Starting to Really Acknowledge Us and Smile'

Christian Slater loves being a dad.

In August, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the Mr. Robot actor, 50, and his wife of five years, Brittany, welcomed a baby girl — their first child together.

Slater was all smiles on Tuesday at the fourth and final season premiere of Mr. Robot, a series that has earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor, talking baby highlights.

“It’s cleaning those bottles — there’s so many pieces to break down with that stuff, it’s a milestone to get through it,” he told PEOPLE at the premiere in New York City.

“An official milestone is that she’s actually starting to really acknowledge us and smile, which is a big deal,” the new father of three said.

“Before, it would just be this involuntary thing,” Slater continued. “Now, she sees and smiles, and that’s a beautiful milestone.”

Though the new baby is Brittany’s first with the actor, Slater is also a father to daughter Eliana Sophia, 18, and son Jaden Christopher, 20, both of whom are from his previous marriage to Ryan Haddon.

Slater and Brittany secretly tied the knot at a Miami-area courthouse in December 2013, after three years of dating.

The Heathers star appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday, where he jokingly discussed how “complicated” parenting has become since he last had a newborn, bringing up his bottle struggles with the host.

“I thought your kid could get a couple of germs and be fine, build up the immune system. But now you have to wash everything,” said Slater, sharing that his daughter was born on Aug. 16.

“The bottles, they break down into eight different pieces, and it’s a puzzle you have to put together,” he quipped. “I got dish gloves on, I’m just washing these bottles.”

James Corden — who has three children with wife Julia Carey (daughters Charlotte, 20 months, and Carey, 5 this month, plus 8½-year-old son Max) — chimed in and agreed that the “reassembly of the bottles is a nightmare.”