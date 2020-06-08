Christian Slater Opens Up About 9-Month-Old Daughter's Milestones: She's a 'Wonderful Spirit'

Christian Slater chats with PEOPLE about his new baby girl with wife Brittany and his older daughter Eliana, who is getting ready to head off to college

Twenty-one years after becoming a dad for the first time, Christian Slater is enjoying all the sweet moments a newborn brings to the family once more.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I feel for everyone that is being affected by this, but getting the chance to spend some time with family, spend time with my older daughter who's been with us before she goes off to college, [is great]," Slater tells PEOPLE.

One of his favorite moments, he adds, has been "getting to see my daughter start crawling." And, as the proud father explains, "We're on hold waiting, at any moment, for either 'Mama' or 'Dada.' "

Image zoom Christian Slater Monica Schipper/WireImage

As for whether he's trying to get the "Dada" angle going, Slater says, "I do spend time practicing with her, but I try and slip in a few 'Mamas' every now and then, just to keep it balanced and make sure everybody's happy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Christian Slater and wife Brittany Michael Kovac/Getty

Slater — who shares daughter Eliana and son Jaden Christopher, 21, with ex Ryan Haddon — says his new baby girl is "a wonderful spirit" who is also beginning to stand, which is "very exciting to see."

"It's really incredible. She's smiling all the time," the Mr. Robot actor raves. "It really does brighten up your life. She's a joy to be around."

Some of Slater's favorite activities with his little one include "blow(ing) her kisses," "toss(ing) her up in the air" and "tak(ing) her swimming," as well as their "ritual every morning" where he feeds her and then "take(s) her for a walk in a BABYBJÖRN."

"And then I got her this little swing that you just hook up, and that's great. She loves to go in the swing and seems to enjoy that and laugh about that. She loves books," Slater tells PEOPLE, sharing that one of his little girl's favorite stories is Hug Machine by Scott Campbell.

Image zoom Christian Slater and daughter Eliana in 2011

Slater is just as proud of his older daughter, who was "two days away from graduating high school" at the time of the interview and set to celebrate in part with a Zoom party — and with T-shirts her dad ordered that "say something like, 'Quarantine Graduate of 2020,' " he explains.

"[Eliana] has really blossomed as a very beautiful, intelligent, wonderful, very kind, lovely person. She's great with the baby and just a really warmhearted, special person," Slater praises his middle child.

"I'm proud of her and her being ready to take on life and have some of her own independent adventures now," the father of three adds.