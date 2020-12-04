Selena Star Christian Serratos on Daughter Wolfgang: 'That Girl Has Us Wrapped Around Her Finger'

Christian Serratos always knew she wanted to have children — and since becoming a mom three and a half years ago, the actress says she has never been happier.

"I wanted to be a mom for a long, long time," Serratos, 30, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, out now. "It's been everything that I thought it would be. That girl has Mommy and Daddy wrapped around her finger!"

The actress, who stars as the Tejano music icon in Netflix's new show Selena: The Series (out Friday), and her partner, Danish-American singer David Boyd, welcomed daughter Wolfgang in 2017.

"She's a really well-adapted kid. We travel a lot and I had some concern about that obviously, because that's just our lifestyle, but me and David, we try not to overanalyze things or guilt ourselves for too much," says Serratos.

"We both just realized as long as she's with us, she's great, and she's always been great. She's a really easy kid," The Walking Dead actress continues.

Serratos adds that her daughter will come visit while she's filming.

"Then if I say I have to go, she goes, 'Okay, Mommy, see you later,' " says the mother of one. "So I think it's actually helped that this has always been her reality, and she knows that she has a squad."

As Serratos plans for her future, she tells PEOPLE that she and Boyd are open to having more kids and considering adoption, but she's also content as a family of three.

"I feel super fulfilled. A lot of people talk about [how] they know that their family isn't finished. I don't know — our family could be, but only time will tell," Serratos says.