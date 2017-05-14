The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos announced the birth of her baby on Instagram on Sunday

The Walking Dead‘s Christian Serratos announced the birth of her baby on Instagram on Sunday.

“Happy Mothers Day from little W and me! 💜,” the actress, 26, captioned her post, which shows her clutching the baby, fresh-faced and wearing two-toned glasses. She did not provide the baby’s name or sex.

In March, a source had confirmed to PEOPLE that Serratos and her partner David Boyd were expecting their first child together.

“They’re extremely happy and have been looking forward to starting a family,” the source said of the actress and the New Politics singer, who have been together for three years.

Serratos — who stars as no-nonsense Rosita on AMC’s zombie apocalypse series — won’t be the only mom on set.

Alanna Masterson, who plays Tara, welcomed daughter Marlowe with boyfriend Brick Stowell in November 2015 and Sonequa Martin-Green welcomed son Kenric Justin with her husband in January 2015.

Masterson shared her advice for costar Serratos in March, saying parenting is all about “balance.”

“Balance, and having a really good partner who’s there for you and is able to take care of your kid when you’re working,” she previously told PEOPLE.

The actress added it was tough to return to work after giving birth.

