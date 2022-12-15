Christian Bale Walks Red Carpet with Wife as He Admits Their Kids Don't Watch His Movies

Christian Bale's kids don't go overboard about their dad being in the movie biz.

PEOPLE caught up with Oscar winner, 48, on Wednesday at the The Pale Blue Eye premiere in Los Angeles where he opened open about whether his children ever get to enjoy his films.

"Not often, no," Bale said. "They get to enjoy some of them. They really encouraged me to go make [Thor: Love and Thunder]. They really wanted that, and I enjoyed that and I appreciate that they did ask me to go do that."

"What I like thinking about is that I'm hoping in the years to come they will come to appreciate these films even if they don't right now," he added of his typically-intense and dramatic roles. "But I'm not sure that any dad's kids really ever enjoy watching their dad in a film, because I'm their dad."

Bale and his wife, Sibi Blazic, 52, share daughter Emmeline, 17, and son Joseph, 7.

The couple, who have been married since 2000, posed for pictures on the carpet at the DGA Theater in Hollywood for their date night to promote Bale's film.

Christian Bale and Sibi Blažić attend the "The Pale Blue Eye" Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Despite their lengthy relationship, Bale and Blazic have managed to keep most of their private life away from the public eye, at least until now.

"We always sit down and make choices together, but this is one that I thought couldn't happen," the Oscar-winner shared with Entertainment Tonight in June regarding his kids forcing him to do Thor, Love and Thunder. "They corrected me on that and they said, 'No, dad, you're making this one." And I said I might and they said, 'Yes, absolutely.' So I said OK."

For The Play Blue Eye, which is based on the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard, Bale stars as detective Augustus Landor, who investigates a murder at the West Point military academy in 1830 after a cadet is found dead with his heart removed.

After hitting some roadblocks in the case, Landor seeks help from one of the cadets: future poet Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Potter alum Harry Melling, who narrates the trailer that debuted earlier this month.

The film also stars Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Timothy Spall, Gideon Glick and Robert Duvall. It's directed by Scott Cooper, who made last year's Antlers, plus worked with Bale on 2013's Out of the Furnace and 2017's Hostiles.

As for how Bale enjoyed working with director Scott Cooper again for the third time, he said:

"It's a nice thing when you find a partnership with a director and there's a flow and there's a language that you understand," he shared to PEOPLE on Wednesday. The duo also paired up for 2013's Out of The Furnace and 2017's Hostiles.

"And I understand his vision, I understand his style, I understand how to adapt to what he's looking for," Bale continued. "And he seems to enjoy what I'm presenting for him."

The Pale Blue Eye is in select theaters Dec. 23 and on Netflix Jan. 6.

