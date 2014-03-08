The couple are expecting their second child, PEOPLE confirms.

Second Child on the Way for Christian Bale

Steve Granitz/Wireimage

There’s another baby on the way for Christian Bale and wife Sibi.

The couple are expecting their second child, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The notoriously private couple, who have been married for 14 years, are already parents to a daughter, who will turn 9 this month.

“It’s all about my girls, my wife and my daughter. I carry a picture of them with me all the time,” Bale, 40, said about his two girls in 2009.

Sibi, 43, debuted her baby belly last Sunday on the red carpet at the Academy Awards, where her husband was nominated for Best Actor for American Hustle, which also scored nine other nominations including Best Picture.



Bale’s rep had no comment. E! Online was first to report the news.