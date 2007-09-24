Christa Miller talks about raising inclusive, kind kids
Raising three children is tough, but raising three children who genuinely like each? It’s a challenge, for sure — and it’s a challenge Christa Miller says she is ready for. As mom to 7-year-old Charlotte, 4-year-old William and 11-month-old Henry, the Scrubs actress, 43, spoke recently to ModernMom about what virtues she’d like most to instill in her children.
There is also a lot of sleep! Christa credits quality shut-eye as her secret for balancing work and family, and likes to take an hour-long nap in the afternoon "whenever I can." Husband Bill Lawrence chips in on the weekends. Says Christa,
Christa is proud that she’s been able to remain "so involved" with her family and still nurture a blossoming career. When its time for fun, it seems like the family of five has plenty of options.
Source: ModernMom