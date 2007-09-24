Christa Miller talks about raising inclusive, kind kids

Raising three children is tough, but raising three children who genuinely like each? It’s a challenge, for sure — and it’s a challenge Christa Miller says she is ready for. As mom to 7-year-old Charlotte, 4-year-old William and 11-month-old Henry, the Scrubs actress, 43, spoke recently to ModernMom about what virtues she’d like most to instill in her children.

Kindness, respect toward other people and their choices and lifestyles. I want to teach them to be inclusive, not exclusive, towards other people. Manners are also high on my list. My kids should always be polite, respect adults and other children. They should be kind to their siblings. I teach them that their siblings are their best friends and that they will always be in each other’s life. There is only ever kindness in our house.

There is also a lot of sleep! Christa credits quality shut-eye as her secret for balancing work and family, and likes to take an hour-long nap in the afternoon "whenever I can." Husband Bill Lawrence chips in on the weekends. Says Christa,

I have a great husband who really helps with the kids. On Saturday and Sunday, he lets me sleep in and he takes the kids…Sleep is a huge priority — it’s what helps me keep it all going!

Christa is proud that she’s been able to remain "so involved" with her family and still nurture a blossoming career. When its time for fun, it seems like the family of five has plenty of options.

We have so much fun when we travel, all of us being together. My kids love being on a plane and checking into a hotel. My son calls it a ‘ho-tail,’ as if he suddenly acquired an accent. On the weekend, we swim and Henry loves the pool. We also go to the beach in Malibu with our three dogs and our three kids — we really feel like one big family there.

Source: ModernMom