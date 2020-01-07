Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter is on a first-name basis with her father.

On Sunday, Teigen, 34, shared a home video of her oldest child, Luna Simone, 3, hilariously addressing Legend, 41, by his first name while holding the family’s newest puppy, Petey. The couple, who also share 18-month-old son Miles Theodore, took the precocious moment in stride.

“John, would you like to hold her?” little Luna asks him, carrying the cuddly puppy over to him at the couch.

“John? I’m not ‘John.’ I’m your dad,” Legend corrected as Teigen laughed off-camera in the clip, which she simply captioned “excuse me? 😂” on Instagram.

Several stars had a laugh in the comment section, including Gigi Hadid, who wrote, “BAHAAAAAA ❤️‼️❤️‼️‼️‼️.” Singer Jordin Sparks commented, “Hahahahaha,” while Insecure actress Amanda Seales remarked on Legend’s facial reaction to the cute moment.

“YoOoOoO that face you gave LMAO. There’s no emoji for that 😂😂😂,” wrote Seales, 38, who recently joined The Real as a co-host.

Teigen announced the arrival of the new furry member to their family on Sunday. “This is petey! another little heart in this house to love,” the Cravings star wrote on Twitter and Instagram, along with a sweet video of the puppy snuggling on one of their living room couches.

Teigen later said the new dog is “a standard poodle and if he’s anything like his dad, he will be the biggest caramel Gumby ever seen.”

The couple was able to adopt Petey with help from Ellen DeGeneres, who recently shed light on a “dire situation” at the Wagmore Pet Hotel & Spa.

The organization had rescued a family of eight puppies with their mother and father and were in desperate need of funds and families that would take them in.

Upon seeing the talk show host’s call for help, Teigen and Legend looked into adopting one of the puppies, and their hearts were stolen by little Petey, who they named after the parakeet in Dumb and Dumber, according to the mother of two.

Opening up to PEOPLE in November as he was named 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive, Legend said his daughter is quite the comedian — with a sense of humor much like her mom’s.

“They make us laugh all the time,” he said. “Luna has a sense of actual comedy. She is so much like Chrissy it’s uncanny. I guess that’s why we get along though.”

He added: “We hang out together all the time. I love taking her to school and I’ll take her to lunch just the two of us a lot.”

Miles, on the other hand, is “a little more mellow like me,” said the singer. But like any toddler, “he just runs around and falls. He’s like a wrecking ball! We laugh a lot.”