Chrissy Teigen Thinks Luna Could Be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Just Like Her Mom

Luna Simone is ready for her close-up.

Bring the Funny host Chrissy Teigen, 33, thinks that her 3-year-old daughter might be following in her own swimsuit modeling footsteps.

Amid John Legend and Teigen’s family trip to Thailand — where the two have been sharing adorable shots of Luna and their 15-month-old son, Miles Theodore— the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model snapped a photo of her daughter posing on a rock in perfect model behavior, while wearing a pink one-piece with her hands behind her back and her legs straight out in front of her.

“oh dear @mj_day,” Teigen captioned the post, tagging MJ Day, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor.

The editor commented on cute shot, “Effortless beauty ✔️Chic suit ✔️ Owns that rock✔️ TOE POINT ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️ #callmeLuna,” adding a string of laughing emojis.

Teigen is a seasoned model for SI Swimsuit and has appeared in issues from 2010 to 2017. The internet personality won Rookie of the Year for her first gig in 2010 and appeared on the 50th Anniversary Cover in 2014 with models Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.

And when the 3-year-old star isn’t too busy modeling, Luna loves to have silent dance parties, as Teigen shared on her social media Wednesday.

In a video posted to Instagram, Teigen and Luna sported matching sailor hats and got down to the sound of silence. Chrissy showed off her dance movies in a black top while little Luna donned a pink and blue dress as she smiled and danced in front of her mom.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The adorable mother-daughter video caught the attention of several other celebs, who couldn’t help but rave over the cuteness.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Has a ‘Silent Dance Party’ with Luna on Family’s Thailand Vacation

“Dance dance dance 🔥🔥🔥” wrote Julianne Hough.

Vanessa Hudgens chimed in and said, “Y’all are too cute.”

“My favorite kind of dance party with my 3 year old 😂,” added Ali Fedotowsky-Manno.

While Teigen and Legend, 40, share plenty of happy moments with their two kids, they’re also not afraid to share the not-so-easy moments that come with parenting.

Earlier this week, Teigen shared a candid photo with Luna and Miles, who seemed less than thrilled to be posing for a photo.

“Everything’s fine over here,” the Bring the Funny judge captioned the photo, in which her two kids appear to be tearing up.